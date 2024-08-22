Red Bull Car Park Drift Is Back in Jordan

Red Bull Car Park Drift is returning to Jordan for the 14th time! Just like last year we are hosting it at ـthe Dead Sea Service Park on September 20, 2024, only this time around we’re introducing new obstacles to test our drifters’ skills and limits!
The judging panel, consisting of Jean-Pierre Nasr Allah, Yusif Bassil and Ayman Najjar will be paying close attention to participating drifters as they give it everything they’ve got on our treacherous track. Drifters will be scored based on 4 categories: skill, car design, sound, and tire smoke. The drifter with the highest scores will be crowned the “King of Drift” and move on to the world finals in Nazwa, Oman to compete against the region’s top drifters later this year.
Lebanese rally and drift champion Abdo Feghali will be present at the event to offer drifters some of his expert advice and pro tips, in addition to putting on a show with the classic favorite Nissan 370Z.
Last year, we had the privilege of witnessing Moaid Marwan win against 23 drifters with his modified Toyota; now, we anxiously await to see who this year’s winner will be. So come on over to the Dead Sea Service Area and brace yourselves for some amazing drifting action, astounding performance runs, and extra loud car engines that’ll get your adrenaline pumping!
Get your tickets from www.redbullcarparkdrift.com. Doors open at 7PM, with the main event kicking off at 9PM with a live stream on Ro’ya TV as of 10PM.
Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan national finals is in partnership with Jordan Motorsport, Zain, Talabat Mart, Nissan Bustami and Saheb Group, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya TV, Radio Hala and Bliss 104.3.
This is a show you don’t want to miss! For more info visit: www.redbullcarparkdrift.com