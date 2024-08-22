Red Bull Car Park Drift Is Back in Jordan

Red Bull Car Park Drift is returning to Jordan for the 14th time! Just like last year we are hosting it at ـthe Dead Sea Service Park on September 20, 2024, only this time around we’re introducing new obstacles to test our drifters’ skills and limits!

