Drifting
Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait
Relive the adrenaline-fueled spectacle that had drifting enthusiasts on the edge of their seats!
Kuwait Motor Town witnessed the riveting comeback of Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait after a three-year hiatus. On February 2, 2024 participants and spectators alike immersed themselves in the heart-pounding action of this heart-pumping competition.
Mastering Drifting Excellence
This extraordinary drifting showdown challenged participants with two stages of intense drifting action. Judges meticulously scrutinized each move, with a total of 300 points up for grabs.
From Qualifiers to Finals
After a grueling competition, Ali Makhseed emerged the winner of the qualifying rounds, after he pushed himself to the limit and earned a total of 285 points. He will now move on to the much-anticipated finals, set to take place in Oman in December of this year.
A Spectacle of Skill
Audiences were also treated to a special show by the iconic Red Bull Athlete Abdo Feghali showcasing his unparalleled drifting skills. In addition to Brian Capper, renowned for his extraordinary drifting skills, Capper showcased his unparalleled talent, leaving the audience in absolute awe.
Red Bull Car Park Drift was held in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE, Nissan, Acqua Eva, and Kuwait Motor Town, Dunlop, and Al Babtain Auto.
For more information about Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait, visit redbull.com/mea-en/events/red-bull-car-park-drift-kuwait.