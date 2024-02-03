Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait The region’s largest drifting competition is back in Kuwait after 3 years! Are you ready for spectacular performances, filled with tire screeching, engine revving, smoke burning excitement?

Kuwait Motor Town witnessed the riveting comeback of Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait after a three-year hiatus. On February 2, 2024 participants and spectators alike immersed themselves in the heart-pounding action of this heart-pumping competition.

Kuwait Motor Town witnessed the riveting comeback of Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait after a three-year hiatus. On February 2, 2024 participants and spectators alike immersed themselves in the heart-pounding action of this heart-pumping competition.

Kuwait Motor Town witnessed the riveting comeback of Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait after a three-year hiatus. On February 2, 2024 participants and spectators alike immersed themselves in the heart-pounding action of this heart-pumping competition.

This extraordinary drifting showdown challenged participants with two stages of intense drifting action. Judges meticulously scrutinized each move, with a total of 300 points up for grabs.

This extraordinary drifting showdown challenged participants with two stages of intense drifting action. Judges meticulously scrutinized each move, with a total of 300 points up for grabs.

This extraordinary drifting showdown challenged participants with two stages of intense drifting action. Judges meticulously scrutinized each move, with a total of 300 points up for grabs.