Qatar is gearing up for an automotive extravaganza as the Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final descends upon the Qatar Racing Club in Doha on February 13, 2024. The anticipation is building as the nation's most skilled drifters prepare to face off for the prestigious title of Red Bull Car Park Drift National Champion.

A High-Octane Showdown

Set against the backdrop of the renowned Qatar Racing Club, the stage is set for a thrilling display of skill, precision, and raw horsepower. Spectators are in for a thrilling display of skill, precision, and impressive horsepower. Pre-qualifications kick off the event at 10 am, warming up the crowds for the main event at 6 pm that evening, which promises to be a heart-pounding spectacle that will leave the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition is the presence of Red Bull Athlete and drifting legend Abdo Feghali, whose attendance will only ramp up the excitement of both drift enthusiasts and newcomers.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final: A Spectacle of Adrenaline © Red Bull

The Challenging Course

The judging criteria for the competition is structured with meticulous details, with each of the three judges, A, B, and C, each contributing 100 points to the total score. Judge A will evaluate participants based on several key elements, dividing 100 points as follows: Angle (0-30 points), Line (0-30 points), Fluidity (0-20 points), Commitment (0-15 points), and Car Looks (2-5 points, impacting heat 1 only).

Judge B will focus on specific challenges, allocating 100 points with a breakdown including Pendulum (40 points), Roundabout Clipping Point (15 points), Box 1 (20 points, in multiples of 5), Car Looks (2-5 points max, impacting heat 1 only), Car Smoke (3, 7 or 10 points based on quantity), and Car Sound (3, 7 or 10 points based on sound quality). Meanwhile, Judge C will assess participants on Flipper 1 and 2 (0 or 20 points), Parking (15 points), Box 2 (20 points, in multiples of 5), Car Looks (2-5 points, impacting heat only 1 point), and Spinner (20 points, in multiples of 5). This comprehensive breakdown ensures a fair evaluation.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final: A Spectacle of Adrenaline © Red Bull

One Wrong Move…

While showcasing their drifting skills, participants have to exercise caution to avoid losing precious points. Hitting obstacles, drifting in the wrong direction, or spinning the car will result in penalties. Accumulate three penalties in a single round, and participants are automatically disqualified.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar National Final: A Spectacle of Adrenaline © Red Bull

The Road to Glory

The stakes are higher than ever, with the Qatar National Final winner earning the honor of representing Qatar at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final, set to take place in Oman later this year. It's not just about national pride; it's about showcasing Qatar's drifting talent on the global stage!

Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar is in partnership with Chevrolet, Qatar Racing Club, QMMF, Al Meera, and Qatar Living.

To learn more about the event and stay up to date with the latest Red Bull Car Park Drift Qatar news, visit ( Red Bull Car Park Drift - Qatar )