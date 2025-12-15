Red Bull Car Park Drift 2026 returns to Kuwait with a reinvented competition format designed to push drivers harder, judge smarter, and thrill louder. Same iconic challenge, sharper structure, and bigger stakes!

From Qualifiers to Glory

The journey begins with the Qualifier Event, where drift runs will be judged using the familiar scoring system from previous years. This round exists for one reason only: to separate the brave from the brilliant. The top 16 drivers earn their spot at the National Final.

No shortcuts. No mercy. Just clean lines, bold angles, and nerves of steel.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Reinvented With a New Format © Red Bull

A National Final That Means Business

The National Final shifts things up a gear with two heats: Heat 1 and Heat 2. Drivers get multiple chances to show what they’re made of, with only their best score counting toward qualification for the Final Four.

Each run is capped at 1 minute and 30 seconds, judged by two judges, and scored through the brand-new online judging platform: DriftPoint.net, transparent, precise. No guesswork.

The freestyle track layout introduces multiple obstacles, each carrying its own scoring weight. Drivers must balance style, control, and commitment, because every cone, clip, and transition counts.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Reinvented With a New Format © Red Bull

What’s New Under the Hood

This year’s format brings fresh twists to keep drivers (and spectators) on their toes:

Spotters are allowed , adding a strategic layer to each run

Updated penalties aligned with current international standards

A 20-point bonus for drivers bold enough to land an additional 360° spin

High risk. High reward. Very loud applause.

One Title. One Ticket. One Shot.

Expect precision driving, controlled chaos, and cars dancing sideways through a course built to test consistency, technique, and nerve all in front of a fired-up crowd that knows drift when it sees it.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Reinvented With a New Format © Red Bull

Think you’ve got what it takes?

Event Details

Qualifiers

8 January 2026

12:00 PM

Kuwait Motor Town

National Final

9 January 2026

6:00 PM

Kuwait Motor Town