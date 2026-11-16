Jeddah is gearing up for the return of Red Bull Car Park Drift, as the Kingdom’s leading drifters prepare to compete for the national title at Jeddah Corniche Circuit North Parking.

This year’s National Final introduces a new format that puts drivers’ skills, precision, and strategy to the test. With a challenging course, technical obstacles, and a revamped scoring system, every maneuver counts as competitors push their cars and driving abilities to the limit.

From Underground Car Parks to the World Stage

The story of Red Bull Car Park Drift traces back to the amateur drifting scene of the early 2000s, when drivers in Hong Kong transformed tightly enclosed car parks into unofficial drifting grounds, often illegally.

These underground gatherings inspired Red Bull Car Park Drift, a competition created to preserve the rebellious spirit, creativity, and artistry that defined the early drifting scene.

The Middle East and North Africa series began in 2008, with its first edition held at the Citymall car park in El Bauchrieh, Lebanon, where Michel Feghali claimed the inaugural title.

Since then, the competition has evolved beyond its car park origins, bringing together talented drifters and motorsport enthusiasts across the region and beyond.

Saudi Arabia last hosted the event in Jeddah in 2022, when the city welcomed the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final. Four years later, the competition is back with a fresh challenge.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Returns to Jeddah with a New Competition Format © Red Bull Content Pool

A New Format That Changes the Game

Under the previous format, drivers navigated a challenging course and were evaluated across nine criteria, with a maximum possible score of 400 points.

Drifting skills carried the highest weight at 120 points, followed by the Flipper challenge at 60 points. The Pendulum and the Box, a tight enclosure where drivers performed a doughnut, were worth 50 points each, while car looks and design accounted for 40 points.

Tyre smoke, car sound, the Gate, and the Spiral were each worth up to 20 points.

Drivers also faced penalties for hitting obstacles, drifting in the wrong direction, or spinning their cars. Three penalties in a single round resulted in disqualification.

The new format shifts the focus to collecting points through technical obstacles within a strict time limit, giving drivers the freedom to choose their own route through the course.

90 Seconds. Every Move Cxounts.

Under the updated rules, each driver has one minute and 30 seconds to earn points by successfully navigating obstacles before finishing the run with a stop inside the designated Parking Box.

Drivers can choose their own line through the course, making their approach to each obstacle an important part of the competition.

Two judges score different obstacles, and each driver’s final score is calculated by subtracting penalties from the total points earned.

Points are awarded for clean passes through the following challenges:

Drivers can also attempt an optional 360-degree spin to earn bonus points.

However, mistakes can make all the difference. Hitting an obstacle, spinning out, or exceeding the time limit results in point deductions. Stalling the car or skipping two obstacles ends the run with no score.

In the qualifiers, each driver’s best run determines their ranking. In the final, the driver who achieves the highest score in the last heat takes the national title.

Safety measures are in place throughout the competition, with a fire crew, at least one ambulance with a doctor on site, and marshals covering the entire course through radio communication.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Returns to Jeddah with a New Competition Format © Red Bull Content Pool

Jeddah Sets the Stage for the National Final

The action kicks off on December 4 at 1:00 PM with the qualifying rounds, as drivers compete to secure their place in the National Final.

On December 5, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM , the competition continues as Saudi Arabia’s leading drifters go head-to-head for the national title and a place at the Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2027.

The course will challenge competitors to demonstrate precision, control, and consistency as they navigate technical obstacles, showcase their drifting skills, and push their cars to the limit in front of an energized crowd.

The event takes place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit North Parking , with entry open to all.