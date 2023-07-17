Red Bull Car Park Drift comes to Jordan for the 13th time on August 11, 2023 at the Jordan Rally Track by the Dead Sea. This year, we will introduce all-new obstacles that will push the drivers’ skills to their limits!

Red Bull Car Park Drift Revs It Up in Jordan © Estabraq Kamal

The judging panel, consisting of Yusif Basil, Jean-Pierre and Anas Beshto, will be paying close attention to participating drifters as they give it everything they’ve got. Drifters will be scored based on these categories: skill, car design, sound, and tire smoke. Eventually the driver with the highest score wins!

The winning drifter will be crowned Jordan’s “King of Drift” for 2023, will head to Qatar in early December of this year to represent the kingdom in the competition’s world finals.

Of course, Lebanese rally and drift champion Abdo Feghali will be present at the show to offer drifters some guidance, in addition to steering the first ever fully customized MG GT drifting car!

So, fans, bring yourselves over to the Dead Sea and be prepared for some amazing drifting action, astounding performance runs, and extra loud car engines that’ll get your adrenaline pumping.

The event is held at the Dead Sea Service Area starting 9PM (doors open at 7PM).

You can buy your tickets for 5 JDs from www.etathkara.com

Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss this!

For more info visit: www.redbullcarparkdrift.com