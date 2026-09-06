The wait is almost over. Red Bull Car Park Drift is back in Jordan for its 15th edition, bringing together the country’s top drifters for another high-octane showdown where skill, precision, and plenty of tire smoke take center stage.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Revs Up for a Comeback to Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

Start Your Engines!

Taking place on Friday, October 2 at HoverUp – Dead Sea Track, this year’s competition promises an action-packed experience as drivers take on yet another challenging track designed to put their drifting skills to the ultimate test.

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Behind the wheel, Jordan’s best drifters will battle it out across a series of demanding challenges, with judges closely evaluating every twist and turn. As usual, competitors will be scored across four key categories: skill, car design, sound, and tire smoke, with the highest-scoring drifter earning the coveted title of “King of Drift”.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Revs Up for a Comeback to Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

Adding even more horsepower to the action, Lebanese rally and drift champion Abdo Feghali will be joining the event, sharing his expertise and pro tips with the participating drifters before getting behind the wheel himself for a special performance run.

But the action doesn’t stop when the engines do.

Turn Up the Music

Once the drifting dust settles, the HoverUp Dead Sea track will transform into the ultimate after-party, with Jordanian band Autostrad taking the stage for an electric live performance. Known for their energetic sound and unmistakable presence, Autostrad will keep the crowd going as the night shifts from tire smoke to live music.

Red Bull Car Park Drift Revs Up for a Comeback to Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

On the Hunt for this Year’s Champion

Last year, Suhail Asbah took the crown after battling it out against 23 drifters in his modified Toyota. This year, the question is: who will rise to the top and become Jordan’s next King of Drift?

Expect roaring engines, burning tires, adrenaline-fuelled performance runs, and a night of live music, all in one unforgettable experience!

Red Bull Car Park Drift Revs Up for a Comeback to Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

Doors open at 4:30 PM , with the main event kicking off at 5:30 PM .

Red Bull Car Park Drift Jordan National Final is in partnership with Jordan Motorsport, Umniah, Talabat Mart, Nissan Bustami, Castrol, Saheb Group, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya TV, Radio Hala, and Bliss 104.3.

For tickets and more information, visit www.redbullcarparkdrift.com.