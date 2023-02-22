It's the date motorsport fans have been waiting for, when they get to cheer on their favorite drivers and relish in performances that simply outdo themselves year after year. In its fifteenth year, and after an unprecedented season that wrapped up in the Bride of the Red Sea, Jeddah, the Red Bull Car Park Drift tournament will start on the 4th of March from the United Arab Emirates, where the opening of the 2023 season will take place in Nation Towers on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, on a track that will witness the crowning of the King of Drift, who will represent the UAE in the world finals.

"Dado"... the distinctive mark!

As usual, drift legend Abdo Feghali will make sure to put revamped touches on the competition track, raising the challenge level of the sport, which is witnessing an increasing demand in the region, coinciding with an unprecedented advancement in performance levels. In addition to the upcoming thrilling competitions among the top drift drivers in the UAE, the event will include exceptional activities and performances, including, of course, a special track tour for the Lebanese racing and rally star known among his fans as "Dado".

Feghali, who last year had expressed his hopes for the competitions’ return in a new season, said:

It’s amazing to be kicking off the 15th season of the Red Bull Car Par Drift. Last year the competition between the drifters and the locations all around the world were another level, we expect to step that up even further in 2023. Abdo Feghali

Red Bull Car Park Drift: UAE Kicks Off the 2023 Season © Red Bull

I honestly believe we will meet some new champions this year and that, along with the new Nissan 400Z which I’ll be driving, is what keeps me excited about this competition. Abdo Feghali

Speed, skill, and a deafening atmosphere!

The tournament stands out from the rest because it combines car speed, engine power, driving accuracy, and the ultimate art of drifting, all paralleled with an atmosphere that’s rife with the smoke of flaming tires. A special panel of judges will decide on participants’ performances and allot points based on renewed technical standards. Dominating the track requires an exceptional balance of speed, precision, and showmanship that’s only enhanced by the car's looks, engine roar, and tire smoke. A large chunk of the total points awarded by the judges will be allocated to drifting skills, while the remainder will be distributed over multiple unique challenges, within squares and spiral paths, in addition to the ability of drivers to get their cars as close as possible to the cones without knocking them over.

New record season?

The 2021/2022 season series of the Red Bull Car Park Drift championship came to a close at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit last December, after more than 12 months of competition, with the crowning of Egypt’s Hisham Al-Khatib as the King of Drift, after he outperformed both Haitham Al-Hadidi from Oman and Ahmed Dahham from Iraq.

The world final, which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosted for the first time, saw amazing competitions between 24 drivers from 18 countries who competed at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, amid a massive audience and an exceptional atmosphere, in the largest participation in the tournament’s 15-year history.

Half a century of drifting

The beginnings of exhibition-style drifting dates back to the 1960s, specifically to the off-road tracks of the Japanese mountains, where a number of competitors vied to score the best timing while simultaneously pushing the limits of their tires, before it developed into a sport in its own right.

By the 70s, the sport had become so popular that it carved a prominent position for itself in the prestigious Japan Touring Car Championship, with amazing performances that showcased the drivers' skills and control of their cars. Two decades later, it has expanded and spread across the world, with many countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, China, and New Zealand considering it a distinct organized sport.

The Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship was launched in Lebanon in 2008, in the indoor car park of a Beirut shopping mall. It was the perfect opportunity for drift enthusiasts to put their skills to the test, within a sporty and secure environment that adhered to safety standards. The event witnessed the rise of Lebanese racing champion Abdo Feghali, who became a legend in the field, while the unparalleled success of the championship led to it becoming an annual regional staple that later turned into a global series as its popularity gained more traction.

Don't miss the start of the season on the Abu Dhabi Corniche on March 4!

In the meantime, here is a lookback at the former Kings of Drift:

Golden Record

Season King of Drift Nationality Host Country 2022 Hisham Al Khatib Egyptian Saudi Arabia 2021 Ahmed Al Ameri Qatari Egypt 2019 Anas el Helou Jordanian Turkey 2018 Oliver Kik Lebanese Lebanon 2017 Refaat Al Yahyai Omani Kuwait Kuwait 2016 Haitham Al Hadidi Omani Oman 2015 Ahmed Daham Jordanian United Arab Emirates 2014 Ahmed Daham Jordanian United Arab Emirates 2013 Jad Himo Lebanese United Arab Emirates 2012 Mohammad Al Kukhun Jordanian Jordan 2011 Saeed Al Mouri Saudi Lebanon 2010 Garo Haroutiounian Lebanese Lebanon 2009 Firas Khaddaj Lebanese Lebanon 2008 Michel Feghali Lebanese Lebanon

