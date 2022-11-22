Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final Saudi Arabia

What: Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final

When: 8 December at 8.00pm

Where: Jeddah Corniche Circuit

How: Buy tickets to attend the live event at this link or watch on Red Bull TV , Red Bull Motorsport YouTube , Red Bull Motorsport Facebook or across the region on free-to-air TV, Saudi Sport Channel.

In partnerships with: Saudi Motorsport Company, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Red Bull Mobile, Nissan, Kwai, Dunlop, Saudi Sport Channel, Blink Experience, and Arab GT.

Your guide to becoming a drifting expert.

So, just what is drifting?

Dating back to the 1960s, drifting is said to have originated in Japan when a group of racers set out to beat their ‘A to B’ race times by exceeding the grip limit of their tyres when taking sharp corners. Obviously, it didn’t really help the racing times, but what started out as that turned into a different type of motorsport – and drifting was born!

When did Red Bull Car Park Drift come about?

The first-ever event took place in Beirut, Lebanon in 2008 at City Mall’s car park, with Michel Feghali crowned the competition’s very first King of Drift.

What are the rules of Red Bull Car Park Drift?

Drifters must expertly make their way round a challenging course, avoiding obstacles along the way. Each competitor is judged according to a set of nine criteria for a total of 400 points.

A maximum of 120 points is allocated towards drifting skills, while the flipper and pendulum challenges account for up to 60 and 50 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the car’s looks and design make up 40 points, whereas tyre smoke, car sound, the gate and spiral tasks each contribute a maximum of 20 points towards the score. The final ‘Box’ – a tight enclosure the drifters need to do a ‘doughnut’ in – is worth 50 points.

Drifters lose points if they hit obstacles, drift the wrong way, or spin their car. Three penalties in one round, and it’s disqualification!

What countries are involved?

Built by a qualifying series which started in Ireland in November last year, the 2021/2022 season of Red Bull Car Park Drift has visited a total of 17 countries around the world with the fastest, most accurate, most talented drivers qualifying for the World Final in Jeddah next month. From Jamaica to Mauritius, Sri Lanka to South Africa, not to mention Qatar, Oman, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and of course, Saudi Arabia, the talent on show will make this year’s entry list the biggest in the history of the competition.

Who should I watch out for?

With the world’s top drifters in action, the competition is expected to be fierce. From the entry list, regional stars such as Ahmad Daham (UAE), Haitham Al Hadidi (Oman) and Anas el Helou (Jordan) will have their sights set on victory, as will last year’s World Final winner, Ahmad Al Amri (Qatar). They will face stiff competition from overseas however, with Poland’s Piotr Wiecek boasting a distinguished record which has seen him lift trophies in his native Poland, California, Latvia, and Austria.

How do I attend?

Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final – Saudi Arabia takes place on 8 December 2022, with doors opening at 8.00pm. The event is open to the public at Jeddah Corniche Circuit with grandstand seating and VIP tickets available at this link .

Where can I watch?

The Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final will be live streamed on Red Bull TV , Red Bull Motorsport YouTube , Red Bull Motorsport Facebook and live on free-to-air TV, Saudi Sport Channel (SSC), across the region.