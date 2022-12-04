NADER, a 29-year-old Jordanian all-style dancer living in Dubai, is heading to the culturally diverse city of Johannesburg to represent Jordan at the Red Bull Dance Your Style world finals in South Africa.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan’s Winner Heads to Africa © Murad Abaza

This year, all 80 national representatives from around the world will fly in to Johannesburg to prep, before facing off at the finals on 10 December.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a new 1-on-1 dance battle concept that focuses on bringing people together in celebration of dance, music, and performance, as well as recreating the social, party atmosphere from which all street dance styles grew. We’ll witness fierce dancing competitions among all participants including NADER, our Jordanian representative who won the national finals at the Abdali Boulevard on the 13th of May earlier this year. The event was in partnership with Zain Telecom , INGOT Brokers , Al Ahli Bank , MG Motor Jordan , Royal Jordanian , Ro’ya TV , and Bliss 104.3 .

How did Nader get into dancing?

To Nader, dance has been a huge part of his life ever since he was a little kid. Inspired by his dad who himself got into dancing competitions in his early 20s, Nader started his dance journey at the age of five by imitating and practicing routines from musical and dance legend Michael Jackson.

In his hometown of Al Zarqa, there wasn’t a big dance scene for Nader until he stumbled upon another B-boy performing street dance and got into it himself, before branching to all other diverse genres of dance.

Nader’s Career

Nader has achieved a lot in his career as a dancer, by choreographing routines for artists and winning multiple regional competitions, including Dubai’s 2017 Red Bull BC ONE UAE CYPHER. He credits his family for constantly driving him towards new heights through their unwavering support.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan

At the 2022 edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style Jordan’s national finals, Nader wowed the crowd with his skills, moves, and on-stage presence, breezing through the competition swiftly and strategically until the last match, where his competition was none other than his own sister, Areej.

Their three-song face-off began with his sister hugging him and tearing up before going into no-nonsense dance mode, and both of them brought undeniable fire as they danced to hit songs like LMFAO’s Party Rock Anthem and Elbakht by Wegz.

This emotionally intense dance battle ended with the majority of the 2,500 attendees raising their “blue” voting card in favor of NADER, crowning him Jordan’s Red Bull Dance Your Style winner for 2022.

We wish Nader the best of luck at the event’s world finals in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 10th of December 2022!

