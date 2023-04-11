Red Bull Four 2 Score Debuts in Kuwait

Football enthusiasts, this one’s for you! For the first time ever, Kuwait will play host to a new and unique sporting tournament taking place across 27 countries: Red Bull Four 2 Score, a 4v4 competition with international qualifiers held across the globe in preparation for the excitement-charged world finals that will take place in Germany later this year.

Football enthusiasts, this one’s for you! For the first time ever, Kuwait will play host to a new and unique sporting tournament taking place across 27 countries: Red Bull Four 2 Score, a 4v4 competition with international qualifiers held across the globe in preparation for the excitement-charged world finals that will take place in Germany later this year.

Football enthusiasts, this one’s for you! For the first time ever, Kuwait will play host to a new and unique sporting tournament taking place across 27 countries: Red Bull Four 2 Score, a 4v4 competition with international qualifiers held across the globe in preparation for the excitement-charged world finals that will take place in Germany later this year.