Red Bull Four 2 Score Debuts in Kuwait

Football enthusiasts, this one’s for you! For the first time ever, Kuwait will play host to a new and unique sporting tournament taking place across 27 countries: Red Bull Four 2 Score, a 4v4 competition with international qualifiers held across the globe in preparation for the excitement-charged world finals that will take place in Germany later this year.
Rounds and rounds of football fun
In partnership with Acqua Eva and Kuwait Times, the Kuwaiti leg of the event has several qualifiers in store, kicking off with the male qualifiers from the 4th of May until the 9th at 5:30 pm, held in Kuwait University, Mashael Al Jahra, and Boulevard Fields, respectively. Moreover, the tournament includes female qualifiers, held on the 10th at 5:30 pm at Boulevard Fields. Once the nail-biting qualifiers are done, the qualifying male and female teams will move on to the national finals on the 11th of May at Argan Bedaya, with teams battling out for the chance to head to the world finals in Germany, where they will proudly represent Kuwait and hope to snag the title of champions!
At the National Final, teams will get the chance to meet two special guests, one of Kuwait’s most decorated football player, Fahad Al Ansari along with the French football and Global Red Bull athlete, Séan Garnier.
Every minute counts
So what is Red Bull Four 2 Score? The tournament challenges amateur footballers between the ages of 16 and 35 to put their best small-field, 4v4 football skills to the test. Teams of 4 players and 1 substitute go head-to-head in 10-minute matches with no breaks and no goalies. The rules and concept of the tournament are designed to allow participants to experience Red Bull’s unique “power football” philosophy firsthand. But the most crucial twist here is the first and last minute when every goal scored will be doubled!
Taking it international
The winning male and female teams, along with the other international winners, will head to Red Bull Leipzig in Germany later this year, all carrying with them one aim: to snag the title of the first Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final Champions! The fast-paced world final will also play host to French footballer and global Red Bull Athlete Séan Garnier!
Score when it matters and sign up for the qualifiers in Kuwait for a chance to compete globally! https://participate.redbull.com/en/events/red-bull-four-2-score-KUW/2023