Riyadh is set to witness a unique sporting event that will debut in the Kingdom as part of the international qualifiers, held across different countries in preparation for the world finals that will be hosted in Germany later this year. The Saudi leg of the Red Bull Four 2 Score championship will include a series of national qualifiers that will kick off on Friday, March 31, and national finals that will follow on Saturday, April 8.

Red Bull Four 2 Score for the First Time in Saudi Arabia © Red Bull

The championship, organized in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE, is centered around football matches for teams of four (4v4), giving amateur players the chance to showcase their skills in a unique competition format from Red Bull. The all-new tournament comes with a special twist that will up the level of excitement and suspense: each goal is doubled in the first and last minute of the 10-minute matches.

The teams of 4 and 1 substitute will battle it out in the 6-day qualifiers, between March 31 and April 5 at Koora Park stadiums in Riyadh, in the hopes of making it to the national final, held on April 8. There will also be national finals for the women's team, held in parallel with the sixth day of the men's qualifiers on April 5.

In addition to the enthusiasm and exhilaration of competing in fast-paced matches, the grand prize will serve as a great incentive for the local teams, as the winners of the Saudi final will travel to Germany, where they will be hosted by Red Bull Leipzig. The Saudi champions will face winning teams from more than 25 countries, with the aim of snagging the title of the first Red Bull Four 2 Score championship world final.

The rules and concept of the tournament are designed to allow participants to experience Red Bull’s unique “power football” philosophy firsthand. In the first and last 60 seconds of the 10-minute matches, teams of 4 and 1 substitute get to have their goals doubled. There are no breaks or goalies, just the need to score when it matters! Both male and female players between the ages of 16 and 35 can participate in the tournament.

All Saudi football fans can now register and participate in the national qualifiers for the Red Bull Four 2 Score championship KSA through the following link:

Score the big goals and lead your team to Germany, where the action will be at its peak in the first-ever Red Bull Four 2 Score world finals!