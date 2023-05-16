After some intense qualifiers and grueling finals, Kuwait now has its male and female winning teams of the Red Bull Four 2 Score tournament, which debuted in the country earlier this month.

During the national finals, which took place on May 11 in an all-new and absolutely unique location, Argan Bedaya in Sabah Al Salam, the team Jayenkom from the male category dominated the field and came out victorious against team X, whereas team Choose Stars One battled it out through the first female qualifiers ever to take place in the country and any Red Bull Kuwait event, making it to the nationals and snagging the win from team Y.

The event, which was held in partnership with Kuwait Times, Acqua Eva, and Li3ib, had some special guests in attendance: retired Kuwaiti footballer Fahad Al Ansari and French freestyle footballer Sean Garnier. Both stars saw the two talented teams earn their place on the list of international teams heading to Red Bull Leipzig in Germany in August to represent Kuwait in the Red Bull Four 2 Score world finals and compete against 27 other countries for the title of champions.

Red Bull Four 2 Score Kuwait Has Its Winners © Red Bull

About Red Bull Four 2 Score

Red Bull Four 2 Score challenges amateur footballers between the ages of 16 and 35 to put their best small-field, 4v4 football skills to the test. Teams of 4 players and 1 substitute go head-to-head in 10-minute matches with no breaks and no goalies. The rules and concept of the tournament are designed to allow participants to experience Red Bull’s unique “power football” philosophy firsthand. But the most crucial twist here is the first and last minute when every goal scored will be doubled!

Keep up with Red Bull Four 2 Score and see the Kuwaiti teams score when it matters during the world finals