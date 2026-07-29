Red Bull Gym Clash isn't only a competition to see who the strongest athlete is. It's a well-crafted, brutal, and true test of strategy, teamwork, and knowing exactly when to push your limits.

With workouts designed to challenge power, endurance, and synchronization, every decision you make throughout the event can determine your place on the leaderboard. Jordanian HIIT athlete—and one of the creators of the challenges— Amin Attallah shares his top tips for approaching the competition like a seasoned athlete.

Gear Up for Red Bull Gym Clash: How to Pace Your Way to the Top © Red Bull Content Pool

1. Think Beyond the First Workout

One of the biggest mistakes competitors make is treating the opening workout like it's the final challenge.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

Red Bull Gym Clash is divided into multiple stages, and your goal isn't to win the first workout but to perform consistently across all of them. Managing your exertion early on ensures you still have enough energy when it matters most.

"The athletes who perform best are the ones who know how to distribute their energy throughout the day," says Attallah.

2. Stay Below Your Maximum Early

During the opening workout, resist the temptation to chase personal records.

For movements like the clean and jerk, Amin recommends staying around 90–95% of your maximum lift. While that may feel conservative, it allows you to maintain proper technique, recover faster between stations, and stay fresh for the challenges that follow.

Saving that extra five percent could make or break you later in the competition.

Gear Up for Red Bull Gym Clash: How to Pace Your Way to the Top © Red Bull Content Pool

3. Train Together Before Competition Day

Strength alone won't win Red Bull Gym Clash.

Many of the later workouts demand precise partner synchronization, where timing and communication become just as important as fitness. Teams that have trained together develop a natural rhythm, making transitions smoother and movements more efficient.

Practicing together before competition day helps partners understand each other's pace, movement patterns, and communication style, giving them a real competitive advantage when every second counts.

Gear Up for Red Bull Gym Clash: How to Pace Your Way to the Top © Red Bull Content Pool

4. Empty the Tank in the Final Workout

Once you've managed your energy through the opening stages, there's only one strategy left for the final challenge: Go. All. In.

With nothing left to save, this is the moment to push your limits, increase the pace, and leave every bit of energy on the competition floor.

The strongest finish often separates podium teams from the rest, and those final seconds could be the difference between representing Jordan at the Red Bull Gym Clash World Final or watching from the sidelines.

Gear Up for Red Bull Gym Clash: How to Pace Your Way to the Top © Red Bull Content Pool

At the end of the day, Red Bull Gym Clash is built to reward athletes who combine strength, endurance, teamwork, and smart race management. So, if you’re signing up to compete, remember to pace yourself, trust your partner, and when the final workout begins, give it everything you've got!