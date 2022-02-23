Red Bull Half Court About To Tip-off!

Heads up, another major tournament is getting ready to launch in Kuwait! This time, it’s all about basketball, with Red Bull’s special take on and homage to street basketball at its finest. Also, you’re all invited to play. Woot!

We are talking about Red Bull Half Court! The 3-on-3 tournament that will test your skills, teamwork, and competitive capabilities to the absolute limit. Of course, being a Red Bull event, this will not be your run-of-the-mill basketball tournament. The focus here is all on the action, so feel free to use all-caps when texting your friends about the tourney.

Red Bull Half Courts takes place this March at Marina Crescent.

Qualifier dates are March 22 and 23, 2022.

Finals will be held on March 24, 2022.

That’s real soon, so get your team ready people!

What makes Red Bull Half Court fun is the combination of fast play and nonstop 10-minute games. There’s also music blasting at all times during play! Yes, that’s actually a rule. Come on now, you know we wouldn’t forget about good vibes. We’re professionals here.

All men's games are played with the official Spalding Half Court size 7 basketball. Yeah, we got one of those too. Like, if it isn’t properly branded is it even real? We think that all adds to the overall mood and sense of cool of knowing you are playing in the tournament. Little things and details make big things better, we say.

The big deal here is that we’ve also got our own team point score system. We call it the Own The Court score. Every single time your team wins, you add to the Own The Court team point total. A win adds 5 points to it. There’s also a bonus of 6 points to the team that records the most number of in-game points over four three-group games. If two teams have the same score, they battle it out in a head-to-head match to advance forward. If three teams have the same score, then it is down to a sudden-death free throw shootout.

The 10 minute matches will test the stamina of your team, as there’s no stopping the clock, and points are essential. Games automatically end when one team earns 21 points. If games end in a tie, overtime is added with the first team to score two points taking the game. Easy peasy. We should add that because of the short nature of the clock, most games come down to the wire. What we are trying to say is come and spectate if you can’t play! It is super fun to watch, we promise.

If you really love rules, the FIBA 3X3 rules page will sort out any other lingering questions you might have going into the event. But don’t freak out, it is all pretty easy stuff, and if you’ve played streetball before, you should feel right at home.

Head over to the Red Bull Half Court Kuwait Official page for even more info, so you can get your team ready for the big tourney. Note that a couple of rules do differ from the FIBA ones, so get familiar. Also, the sign ups will be available there for you to do your thing.

And while you wait at the edge of your seat for tournament day to arrive, get a feel for what it’s like to participate by watching Own Your Game , the Red Bull TV documentary on the 2021 Finals in Rome, Italy. If you find that your heart is racing with adrenaline, just know that you’ve come to the right place. Once that’s watched and you are all pumped up, check out Own Your Court , a brisk doc on the athletes that love streetball.

In any case, we will be sure to see you all on the court!