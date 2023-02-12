The return of Red Bull Half Court in Kuwait brought with it some incredible moments. Street-ballers from near and far in the country got the chance to participate and showcase their skills in the 3x3 game format at Marina Basketball Court.
After the grueling qualifiers, it was time to face off in the national finals, which took place on February 11, the finals, which were bursting at the seams with excitement from the teams and the cheering crowds, witnessed SAS team take home the win for the male division to solidify its place at the world final.
The winners are now set to fly to Serbia to represent Kuwait in the world final that sees national champions from over 29 countries battling it out for the ultimate Red Bull Half Court title.
Adding a touch of creativity and passion to this year's Red Bull Half Court match in Kuwait were Out the Box and supporting this event were our partners, Aqua Eva, Spalding, Fila, and McDavid.