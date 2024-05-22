On May 10, Kuwait saw the thrilling culmination of the Red Bull Half Court national finals, which allowed street-ballers to showcase their skills in a fast-paced 3x3 tournament. Hosted for the third consecutive year in Kuwait, the event attracted the top players from across the nation to Safat Square.

In partnership with Red Bull MOBILE by Zain, Acqua Eva, FILA, Spalding, and McDavid, the national final witnessed exhilarating displays of talent and teamwork, highlighting the vibrant street-ball culture of Kuwait. Unsurprisingly, the competition was fierce, as 16 male teams and 4 female teams battled it out for the coveted spot in the world finals.

Red Bull Half Court Kuwait’s National Finals Crowns Its Champions © Red Bull

Two Teams to Rule Them All

The fastest 3x3 tournament has become a global phenomenon, with over 25 countries looking to crown their national champions. This year, Kuwait’s winners were Tafa Team in the men's category and Evolve in the women's category, and now both teams have secured their tickets to represent their nation on the global stage in New York City later this year.

Red Bull Half Court Kuwait’s National Finals Crowns Its Champions © Red Bull

Spotted

Aside from the on-court action, audiences were treated to electrifying performances by Kuwaiti rap group Sons of Yusuf, known for their inspiring music aimed at driving positive change in the next generation. Moreover, the presence of Red Bull athletes trailblazing basketball pros Nadine Selaawi and Dusan Bulut added to the excitement, motivating aspiring athletes and fans alike.

Red Bull Half Court Kuwait’s National Finals Crowns Its Champions © Red Bull

New York, New York!

Looking ahead, the national champions, Tafa Team and Evolve, are set to represent Kuwait on the global stage at the World Final in New York City, scheduled from October 16 to 21, 2024. As they gear up to compete against the best from around the world, they carry the hopes and aspirations of their nation, embodying the spirit of street-ball and the essence of sportsmanship.