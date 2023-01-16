Calling all street-ballers: Red Bull Half Court is back in Kuwait for another year for an exceptional tournament that will take the nation by storm! The event—which sees street-ballers from all walks of life come together under one roof to showcase their skills in the 3x3 game format—will take place at Marina Basketball Court.

We kick off the event with the first round of qualifiers on February 3 for the male division and February 4, for the first time ever in the Kuwait tournament, the female division!

Following the nail-biting qualifiers, contestants will move on to a second round of male qualifiers on the 9th and 10th of February.

The players who make it through the qualifiers will move on to the national final, which will take place on February 11. The winner will get the chance to fly to Serbia to represent Kuwait in the world final that sees national champions from over 29 countries battling it out for the ultimate Red Bull Half Court title. Last year’s national title was won by Unity, representing Kuwait and partaking in an extraordinary experience across the pyramids in Egypt. So, who will it be this year?

Registrations for the tournament are now open, giving players more than 3 weeks to prep for the qualifiers and make sure they bring their A game. The event will be bursting with excitement from both the players and the audience.

Mark your calendars and come watch the qualifying teams battle it out for a spot at the podium on February 11. This event would not have been possible without the support of our partners, Aqua Eva, Spalding, Fila, and McDavid.

Red Bull Half Court Returns to Kuwait © Red Bull

Red Bull Half Court is out to find the world’s best street-ballers. The 3x3 tournament bred from the street tips off worldwide. It has transitioned to Red Bull Half Court from Red Bull Reign for 2020 with the world's most aspirational men's and women's streetball tournament looking to find national champions in more than 25 countries.

Gather your teammates and sign up now!

Learn more about the tournament and its rules here .