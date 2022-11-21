E-football is one of Jordan’s biggest and most beloved games, and for the first time, Jordan hosted its first 3vs3 E-football tournament, RED BULL HATTRICK !

Red Bull HATTRICK’s Best Moments © Murad Abaza

So, what were the finals’ greatest moments?

TOP 16:

The event kicked off at 5pm with the top 16 teams competing against each other and a huge crowd cheering them on through every match. Our participating champions had their eyes on the big prize, determined to make it through, and emotions were running high, filling the mall with an electrifying ambience! By the end of the round, 8 teams were eliminated and unable to move forward.

TOP 8:

At this round, the matches became more intense, and the energy started rising further, with the 8 remaining teams trying their best to put on the best performance and outdo each other. Every player felt the pressure of the matches, and unfortunately, rules are rules and this round saw 4 more teams eliminated.

SEMI-FINALS:

For the semi-finals, we were left with the 4 teams (FALCONS, Al Muhtarameen, Al Nashama and Great Team), 2 of which would move on to the finals. At this stage, so much was on stake and every team brought their A-team in an attempt to win this round. After grueling matches, the top 2 teams that would move on to the finals were (FALCONS and Al Muhtarameen).

FINALS:

Team Al Muhtarameen © Murad Abaza

Team FALCONS © Murad Abaza

After a quick break, the heated match commenced, with team FALCONS going up against team Al Muhtarameen. Right from the beginning, we could start feeling the fire in both teams, translating through their skills, techniques, and strategies. Goal after goal, player after player, we reached the end of the round with a score of (8-4) in total for team (FALCONS), making them the 1st Jordanian team to ever win Red Bull HATTRICK after 7 hours of intense Efootball matches.

A big round of applause goes out to all participants and a special congratulations is in order to the winning team for taking home the trophies and the prize!

To learn more about the Red Bull HATTRICK, please visit www.redbull.com/hattrick and stay tuned for our second season next year.