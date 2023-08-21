Red Bull Hattrick Kuwait Has Its Winner

After most of the mighty had fallen, Team TRIFORCE and Team LEMON battled it out during the final match of the tournament in a beautiful display of sportsmanship. Ultimately, Team LEMON emerged victorious. Now, the winners will head to Egypt to represent their country and compete in the world finals later this year.

After most of the mighty had fallen, Team TRIFORCE and Team LEMON battled it out during the final match of the tournament in a beautiful display of sportsmanship. Ultimately, Team LEMON emerged victorious. Now, the winners will head to Egypt to represent their country and compete in the world finals later this year.

After most of the mighty had fallen, Team TRIFORCE and Team LEMON battled it out during the final match of the tournament in a beautiful display of sportsmanship. Ultimately, Team LEMON emerged victorious. Now, the winners will head to Egypt to represent their country and compete in the world finals later this year.