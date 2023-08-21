Red Bull Hattrick Kuwait Has Its Winner

Gaming
Red Bull Hattrick Kuwait has crowned a winner! During the national final, which took place at Al Assima Mall in Kuwait City on Thursday, August 17, 16 teams participated for a chance to win first place and one team rose above them all.
Hosted by Mohammad Al Tarrah and Abdullah Desouki, who also brilliantly stepped in as the event’s commentators, the FIFA-for-pros tournament attracted many excited spectators and avid football fans, who witnessed 14 teams lose out while only two finalists remained standing.
After most of the mighty had fallen, Team TRIFORCE and Team LEMON battled it out during the final match of the tournament in a beautiful display of sportsmanship. Ultimately, Team LEMON emerged victorious. Now, the winners will head to Egypt to represent their country and compete in the world finals later this year.
The 3v3 FIFA tournament, Red Bull Hattrick, debuted in Kuwait on August 8, 2023 and kicked off with 46 teams competing against each other in qualifiers that took place over the span of two days, on August 8 and 9, in House of X.
About Red Bull Hattrick
Red Bull Hattrick is FIFA for the pros, where matches are played on PlayStation 5 and FIFA 2023. The tournament is played in teams and singles, not multi. The premise of the game is that it is a best-of-3 winning condition: each player from every respective team plays against the player from a different team, for a total of 3 matches per game and 6 halftimes. Each team only has one wild card, to switch one of his players for only 1 halftime. The teams playing against each other are chosen randomly on the day of the event. After the first round of games, the top 4 players will make it to the semi-final. The last stage will be the final game between 2 teams. Qualification from one stage to the other is based on the sum of the scores of the 3 players in the team.
To know more about Red Bull Hattrick Kuwait and stay up to date, visit: https://www.redbull.com/mea-en/events/red-bull-hattrick-kuwait