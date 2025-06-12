Jordan is bringing the biggest gaming festival to Amman this July as it debuts Red Bull Login! What can you expect from this thrilling experience? Let’s give you a little sneak peek to get you as amped up as we are!

Red Bull Login: Sign Up to Jordan’s Biggest Gaming Festival © Red Bull Content Pool

Game On (in a month)

will be held on the 4th of July starting 2:00PM at the ARC in the King Hussein Business Park. You can expect a lot of activities and challenges that’ll keep you roaming around every corner that is meticulously tailored for the wide variety of games you’ll see at the event. From PC, to console, to VR to arcade, you can expect a unique game from every genre.

The Winners Take It All

This exciting event—held in partnership with Jordan Esports Federation Zain Esports, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya TV, Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala and Jordan Esports Federation—is not only open to the public, but our leaderboards will choose winners from every corner of the venue and reward them with great prizes and fun experiences.

Fight to the Finals

Two DOTA 2 and CS2 tournaments will be held on the center stage for the finalists who make it through the qualifiers. You can sign up for a chance to make it to the finals and take your place up there on the stage at the ARC by visiting www.redbull.com/LoginJordan.

This is an event you don’t want to miss, so mark your calendars and get ready to get into the game.

For more information, visit www.redbull.com/LoginJordan