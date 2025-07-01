Red Bull Login: Jordan’s Ultimate Gaming Arena Drops July 4

Amman is in for one of the biggest gaming festivals of the year! In partnership with Zain Esports, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya Tv, Radio Hala, Bliss 104.3, and the Jordan Esports Federation, this absolute knockout of an event is set to be one adrenaline-packed day. The Arc at King Hussein Business Park will be transformed into a full-blown gaming battleground, hosting a massive celebration of all things gaming—arcade classics, cutting-edge VR, console head-to-heads, PC power plays, and so much more.

Whether you're here to top the leaderboards, dominate the tournament stage, or just vibe with a community of like-minded people, you’re in the right place!

Jordans Ultimate Gaming Arena Drops July 4 © Red Bull Content Pool

So, what’s the Game Plan?

Participants will get to experience special zones dedicated to Arcade, VR, Console & PC play, all loaded with fan-favorite titles.

Jordan’s Ultimate Gaming Arena Drops July 4 © Red Bull Content Pool

Players will compete in a professional environment designed to foster excitement and fair competition. The tournament system is based on accumulating points through victories, ramping up the challenge and motivating competitors to achieve their personal best.

Jordan’s Ultimate Gaming Arena Drops July 4 © Red Bull Content Pool

Among the most prominent features of Red Bull Login are the diverse prizes and challenges that add an extra layer of thrill to the event. It also provides a space for gamers to interact, exchange experiences, and showcase their skills before an audience of video game enthusiasts and entertainment events.

There will also be intense DOTA 2 and Counter Strike 2 matches during the national finals, taking place on the main stage.

Jordan’s Ultimate Gaming Arena Drops July 4 © Red Bull Content Pool

At Red Bull Login, you don’t just play games, you live them. From 2PM to 10PM, it’s wall-to-wall action. Miss it, and you miss the gaming event of the summer. Now, see you on the 4th of July!

For more info please visit: www.redbull.com/LoginJordan