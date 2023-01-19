Red Bull M.E.O. Saudi Arabia: This Is How You Prepare for Battle!

Here are some tips that may help you take on the challenge (and the win!).

Video games may be your strong suit, and PUBG Mobile in particular, but small yet important details can make all the difference between leaving the Red Bull M.E.O. championship—which lands in Saudi Arabia on January 20 for the first time in its fifth season—and advancing to the regionals for a chance to make your way to the world final.

Here are some tips from the experts to help improve your performance and develop your gaming skills, whether on console or mobile.

1. Leave room to rest

If you’re playing six hours a day, you’ll be a much better gamer if you rest in between. According to experts, taking regular breaks from what you're cognitively doing is an effective way to allow your brain to offload information and recharge.

Mental fatigue is something with which most top esports teams deal. A gamer’s state of mind plays a very important role in tournaments, and teams that are not that equipped in this regard will lose focus and self-confidence and start falling into distractions.

2. Teach a beginner

Just as Yoda trained Luke in Star Wars, you'd better start looking for that disciple player to mentor. According to video game experts, teaching someone else to play is an excellent idea for self-development, by “learning through teaching”, through which you become better at remembering information and applying it more effectively.

And any new take on the gameplay can even highlight weaknesses in your own. Even great players are not infallible when it comes to forgetting game basics, and by answering new players’ questions, they can maintain their advanced level and peak performance.

3. Open a window!

Nature is a great way to help you regain your alertness. Even if you can't go out for a walk, just by opening a window and letting in natural light and ventilation, you can jumpstart your energy and give yourself a moral boost.

There is no doubt that vitamin D is very important, and your body asks for exposure to natural light throughout the day; when it doesn’t get it, both your sleep and cognitive abilities are affected. If you want to always be a good player, don't let this be an issue that stands in your way. Going to bed at a reasonable hour allows you to wake up early and get more exposure to natural sunlight. Also, players staying on top of their focus and success is due to regularly leaving the room and house, even if it’s just for a quick walk or a trip to the gym.

4. Analyze your performance early

With the abundance of game streaming services today, it's easier than ever to watch gameplay. But maybe you need to get a head-start on analyzing your performance instead of putting it off. Rewatching your performance is a great way to improve your game, but waiting too long before reviewing the gameplay may leave certain events fuzzy. So go back to the game and think about it while it’s still fresh in your mind.

It's often a good idea to review what you and your friends did (or didn’t do) well as a team. You can learn a lot by simply and objectively running through your mistakes, the opportunities you failed to take advantage of, or mistakes that cost you a lot. Experts agree that most of the time the best way to improve your gaming performance is your playing patterns and the mistakes you often make, making this a major turning point for those who participate in big tournaments!

5. Play with people you don't know

Having an assortment of players with different abilities on your team can significantly improve its performance. If you're playing with a group of people you know, chances are you already know how to communicate with them, to the point where you don't actually need to communicate. That means improving your communication skills can only happen when you step out of your comfort zone. Another benefit of playing with other people besides your teammates is that you get the chance to exchange playing styles and enrich your own.

It's also important to keep in mind that the player you’re interacting with is human, meaning every one of them will prefer a different way of communicating. Some players need more encouragement than others, while some don't accept harsh criticism. Ultimately, everyone is different, so you can't act and communicate the same way with everyone and expect it to work every time.

6. Optimize your playing space

Pay attention to the way you sit! Sitting up properly as opposed to lying down will make you more focused on the game. A study from Ohio State University showed that good posture can also boost your confidence.

Moreover, you should steer clear of outside noise as much as possible while you game. For example, evidence shows that when students listen to music during a lesson, they lose focus and don’t perform as well. Even though the brain knows the distinction between what’s important and what’s not, good and comfortable headphones can help a lot during your game.

7. Stay hydrated!

It may be redundant advice you hear from your parents, but drinking water frequently keeps your body adequately hydrated. Strong evidence suggests that even the slightest degree of dehydration can decrease your concentration levels, impair your cognitive abilities, and negatively affect your motor skills. This can spell out trouble for players should it come to that.

This also applies in major esports tournaments, where if you don't properly keep your body hydrated, you’ll end up facing bigger issues, as this will physically and mentally affect you. When players don't drink enough water, their mood and energy take a major hit. To be at the top of your performance, it’s also important to keep your energy levels high, and many esports players benefit time and again from drinking Red Bull.

*These tips were provided with the help and participation of Vice Chair of the British Digital Games Research Association Dr. Matthew Barr, G2 Head League of Legends Analyst Christopher "Duffman" Duff, Counter-Strike star Michaela "Mimi" Lintrup, and Dota star Topias "Topson" Taavitsainen