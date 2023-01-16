Red Bull M.E.O. Comes to Saudi Arabia for the First Time!

For the first time ever and under the slogan “Open to all, won by one!”, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the Red Bull M.E.O. tournament on January 20. The PUBG Mobile-based competition is returning to the region for its fifth season, after the global series saw thirty countries participating in 2021.

The Red Bull M.E.O. (Mobile Esports Open) is one of the leading mobile esports tournaments around the world. It was met with unparalleled success in its previous editions, after it allowed tens of thousands of players to participate in local, regional, and international competitions that gave them the chance to win valuable prizes, in addition to the opportunity to interact with one another and go through a unique experience together.

This year, PUBG Mobile and video game lovers in Saudi Arabia will join the regional qualifiers of the tournament, which is rising in popularity year after year, coinciding with that of esports as a whole in the Middle East. Those who are 16 years and older can participate in the teams that will compete in the tournament, provided that at least two players are residents of the Kingdom.

Ready for battle?

Dozens of players split into teams will parachute onto a remote island to fight in battles where the motto “survival of the fittest” reigns supreme. Players must scavenge for weapons, vehicles, and supplies to use, and defeat each player or team. The standoffs will take place on a battlefield booming with impressive visual effects and tactical features that will push players into a confined play area that will close in on them gradually.

The national championship competitions will be held in three stages, starting with the first round, which will include up to four groups, provided that a maximum of 25 teams play in each group or “lobby”. The top eight teams from every group will move on to the semi-finals, where a total of 32 teams will play in two groups, after which the number of qualified teams will dwindle down to 16 for the national final.

On January 20, only the strongest players will survive, and only one team will qualify for the MENA regional finals, where it will compete for the grand prize of $10,000.

Did you like the format of the tournament and think you have what it takes to represent the Kingdom and raise the Saudi flag in the regional finals? If your answer is yes, what are you waiting for? Get your team together and register for the challenge here .