Red Bull M.E.O. Kuwait Season 5 Highlights and Champions!

All rise for the champs! It’s come and gone by so fast, but your new 2022 Red Bull M.E.O. Kuwait National Champions have been found. It was one incredibly unforgettable tournament from start to finish, all said and done, and this is your well-deserved breakdown.

But first, let’s not bury the lead; your Red Bull M.E.O. Kuwait National Champions are team KOUT! I wasn’t easy but getting to be champion seldom finds us on the easy path. Let’s circle back for the moment, now we’ve got the lead-up and more to discuss.

Turki and Q8Spanish, took the lead in commentating and hosting the 5-day tournement.

Red Bull M.E.O. is the numero uno worldwide tournament for anyone who plays PUBG Mobile. Played annually by over 60,000 thumbstick warriors, in over 30 countries, with only one mission in mind: to become their national champions and move on to the final stage in the tournament.

As for the map, there were three that were used on rotation throughout the 5-day tournament, and they were Erangel, Sanhok, and Miramar. After that, for match 4 it always looped back to Erangel to close out the battles. Now you know those maps pretty well, so we won’t spit any knowledge on the terrain and the like.

Heading into the Red Bull M.E.O. Kuwait National Finals, our top teams after 5 full match days we had a few teams worth mentioning who were in the top 10 by points and overall score.

In seventh place with 38 points we had Team KOUT hanging back at the end of the semifinals. An admirable effort from a legendary PUBG squad. In sixth and fifth place we had Road To Kill and October Esport, coming in with 39 and 42 points. They sure had a good time in the tournament.

In fourth place 4OUT Squad were knocking on the door of the top 3 with a very respectable 45 points.

Third place saw KR Esports really bring the pain with 48 points, and were really just showing off their A-game energy.

In second place, with a comfortable 59 points were Royal Esports, and their style of play was just what they needed to keep up with our number one team, Gangsters Esports. They were in first with a total of 67 points, but with 15 points awarded to a win, it was still a tournament up for grabs.

In the Kuwait National Finals, it was team KOUT who proved that they had the chops to take it all, and that is all she wrote.

The Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5 Kuwait Champions, team KOUT, have rightfully earned their place and the World Finals, coming at you soon.

