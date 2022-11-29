The mobile gaming community needs you! Step up to the renowned plate (we are talking about your phone. A little plate-like, wouldn’t you say?) and get ready to sign up for the fifth season of Red Bull M.E.O. ASAP! To all our new-joiners, just hearing about this globe-spanning tourney for the first time, fret not, we’ve got all the clear-as-day details coming to you right now. Read on and be enlightened. The best is yet to come.

Open to all, and won by one. Red Bull M.E.O. is a battle royale style tournament featuring one of the most played multiplayer mobile games of all time, Player Unknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG mobile). Sign-ups are all you need is a mobile phone to compete, and a few teammates to join in.

Speaking of teammates, make sure they are as mad about the game as you are. You’re going to want some dedicated bids to crush the competition, because y’all will need to work together if you want to take home the gold. And it's the gold that takes this tournament to the World Finals. Teams will be made up of four total players, known as quads, who get to parachute their way into the battleground. Over time, the play area will begin to shrink, pushing everyone closer in proximity to each other, until all surviving players feel the squeeze. You’ll need to strategize for any situation, and bring a combo of teamwork and good player sense to overcome the competition.

A total of 100 players will descend from the graphical skies onto the play zone at once. That’s our kind of pressure! And if you’re doing the math on those numbers, we’re talking a maximum of 25 teams, a true battle royale if there ever was one.

The Qualifiers Round will take place on December 9, 2022.

The National Finals will launch your eager team from the sky on December 16, 2022.

The winning Kuwait Red Bull M.E.O. National Champions will go on to compete for both country and team glory in the World Finals.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5: Kuwait Nationals! © Red Bull

Red Bull M.E.O. is played in over 30 countries, and millions upon millions of mobile players enjoy the competitive game PUBG Mobile. In 2021, the Red Bull M.E.O. East World Finals was won by local Kuwaiti heroes, Team KOUT. They had to beat out teams from Japan, Singapore, and Chile, just to name a few. Teams from Santiago to Tokyo battled it out to get a spot at the World Finals.

That’s no small feat! Now get out there, keep your phone charged, and maybe invest in a good quality pair of headphones. The pros swear by it, and promise us it is kinda hard to win when you can’t even properly hear what’s going on in the field around you mid-battle. The rest, as they say, is up to you and your teammates.

If you need even more info, and tips, or just want to get a crash course on Red Bull M.E.O. through the years, then you are already in the right place. You’re covered here because we make this happen, thanks to you, each and every season.

Stay up to date and sign up early through the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5 page .

You can learn more about Red Bull M.E.O. and other incredible Red Bull events at RedBull.com