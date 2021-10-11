Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2021 Kuwait Return!

Call up your old and trustworthy teammates, Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is back! This is the perfect opportunity to show the world you and your team mean business, and that you’ve got the skills to take the championship home. This is the same amazing tournament you remember, but for anyone who didn’t get the memo, here’s a little background on the best five-a-side tournament on the planet.

Also, we’ve got dates and everything else you’ll need to know to get signed up for game day.

Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is a five-a-side tournament that, yes, is the brainchild of the nicest footballer you’ll know, Neymar Jr, who is also one of the best to play the game today. But all that’s gravy! Neymar Jr just wants to watch the best that every country has to offer and battle it out fairly, so that they can get their special moment to shine. This is the tournament where your favorite footballer becomes your fan!

The worldwide success of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is partially due to the star power of its shining athlete, and the fact that he is always there and active during the World Finals. Well, that and the game is incredibly fun, fast as lightning, and the tide of the match can turn in any team’s favor in an instant.

The matches are short, at a mere 10 minutes, so fans and other teams don’t have to wait long for the action to start. It is like watching a super condensed 90 minute match. Every single match is basically just all highlights, and that makes it exciting for both participating teams and everyone in the stands.

Let’s take a look at the Kuwait qualifier dates, which are coming at you October 18, 19 and 20 for the first rounds. And they will continue for three additional days, those being October 25, 26, and 27.

Qualifiers will be taking place at Boulevard, and Nazwa Field.

As for the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Kuwait Finals, they will be held on October 29, 2021. This will give the winning teams a chance to rest before they head out onto the pitch again. As is always the case, the Kuwait country champs will be headed to the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Finals, which will be in Qatar later this year. Stay tuned for more info on that!

Sign ups are open for Kuwait. So go sign up now!