Best matches in Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five history

With just days to go before this year's Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five World Final kicks off in Qatar, it's time to whet the appetite and take a look back at some of the standout games in the tournament's history.
Due to the competition's unique format and rules - no goalkeepers and teams losing a player every time they concede a goal - games are generally fast-paced and dramatic.
Here are six matches from the last few years that are guaranteed to amp up the excitement levels.
01
2019 Women's Final - Slovakia vs Japan
Having already triumphed 5-0 over Japan earlier in the group stages, Slovakia would have been confident of another whitewash in the showpiece final. But Japan came out fighting and helped turn this one into a real thriller.
11 min
Watch the action from the final between Slovakia and Japan to see which team brings home the winner's trophy.
02
2019 Women's Super Final - Slovakia vs Neymar Jr and friends
Neymar Jr and his friends opened their box of tricks and pulled out some exquisite treats for the crowd. But the Slovakian tournament winners showed plenty of heart and served up a few memorable moments themselves.
13 min
The 2019 women’s championship-winning team, Slovakia, take on Neymar Jr's hand-picked team in one final match.
03
2019 Mixed Final - Spain vs Hungary
After falling at the Quarter Final stage in 2018, Hungary returned to Brazil the following year looking to take care of unfinished business. But they came up against a spirited and tough-tackling Spain in the Final. Who would come out on top in this battle?
11 min
See the action from the men’s final between Hungary and Spain to see which team brings home the trophy.
04
2019 Mixed Super Final - Hungary vs Neymar Jr and friends
Having outplayed them all in the tournament, the mixed category champions from Hungary took on Neymar Jr and his friends in 2019's Super Final. The Brazilian took just 16 seconds to show why he is one of the best players on the planet!
11 min
The 2019 championship-winning men’s team, Hungary, take on Neymar Jr's hand-picked team in one final match.
05
2018 Women's Final - Brazil vs Italy
A tight, tense tussle for the women's trophy went all the way in 2018 and was eventually decided in the most unexpected fashion.
20 min
Only the best can compete against Neymar Jr and his friends. Watch the action from the women’s final and see who has what it takes to bring home the gold.
06
2018 Mixed Final - Argentina vs Mexico
After a tentative first few minutes, this one burst into life around the mid-way point. Watch out for one of the tournament's most extraordinary goals in the final moments.
16 min
Only the best can compete against Neymar Jr and his friends. Watch the action from the final and see who has what it takes to bring home the gold.
Don't miss this year's World Final, which will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV on May 24 from 7:30pm local time (4:30pm GMT, 6:30pm CEST, 12:30pm EST, 9:30am PST, 10:00am IST). Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the football action on all your devices! Get the app here