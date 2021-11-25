Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five Oman Finals Come to an End

The Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament came to a close on November 12, 2021 at the breathtaking Yankit location, with Ruwi Team triumphing over Samba with a total of 1-0. Held in partnership with Red Bull Mobile Oman and talabat Oman and had 16 teams competing against each other, the riveting national finals saw player Majid Al Wahaibi score the winning goal that sent audiences into a frenzy, securing his team’s well-deserved spot at the World Finals in Qatar. He, along with teammates Falah Al Wahaibi, Hisham Al Wahaibi, Hamza Atif, Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Nebras Al Wahaibi, Hamoud Al Wahaibi, and Monther Al Wahaibi, will head to Qatar early next year to compete against the other qualifying teams from around the world for the one-of-a-kind chance to face off against Neymar Jr himself in a group of five of his fellow stars.