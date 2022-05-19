Neymar Jr shares skills to up your five-a-side football game

In just a few days' time, on May 24, this year's Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five World Final kicks-off at the Qatar Foundation in Doha, where five-a-side football teams from across the globe will attempt to outplay them all and earn a chance to play against the Brazilian superstar himself.

Now, ahead of the tournament, Neymar Jr has taken some time out from his preparations to share some skills for anyone looking to up their five-a-side game. With the help of some of the world's most silky freestyle footballers, including Australian Daniel Cappellaro - part of the 2019 Jr's Global Five team - the Paris Saint-Germain star offers up a few valuable hints and tips.

So, for budding footballers dreaming of stardom in the future or anyone just aiming to up their game and wow their friends with a few tricks, take a look at these clips and see how many you can master.

01

Neymar Jr: Harriet, this one is difficult! I've seen some street football players use this move, wow. Great move! I like this move because I think if you don't have much space, you can also use it for a pass or to shoot at goal.

Neymar Jr: Ivan, this one is amazing to use in a match, maybe when you're stuck in the corner. I've done this. One of my favourites.

02 How to surprise your opponent with a signature skill

Neymar Jr: This is a difficult move, but you can see he uses it in the match. I think it's a great one to keep the ball, move the ball and also protect it at the same time, because the ball goes behind his body. It's hard for the defender to make a tackle. Nice, Daniel.

Daniel Cappellaro: I played with Vinko in 2019, he has great skills and an eye for goal. I like this move, as it can be done quickly and it also entices the defender to come win the ball, leaving spaces behind that can then be used to create scoring chances

03 Top tips to become a Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five player

Neymar Jr: Susan talks about being unique, confidence in the pitch to make great plays and being yourself. I think I'm all of these things when I'm on the pitch and this is what the spirit of Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five is all about.

Neymar Jr: He's not wrong. You have to show yourself in the best way on the pitch. This is something I try to do every match and I hope all the players at this year's finals can find their best performances on the pitch.

