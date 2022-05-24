Get the latest from Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five World Final in Qatar

The action got under way at this year's Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five World Final on Monday evening, with 57 teams taking to the pitches for the group stage on a hot and humid night in Doha, Qatar.

01 First-ever derby duels contested

Two dramatic derby matches served as the highlight of an action-packed group stage on Monday.

The Brazilian women’s teams from 2021 and 2022 faced off in their opening group game, with this year’s national winners running out comfortable 5-0 winners, as two representatives of the same country met for the first time in the tournament.

The Brazilian women battle it out during their derby match © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

In the mixed derby, two United Arab Emirates teams met in their final group match knowing that the winner would secure second place and a guaranteed spot in the lucky loser playoffs. As it was, they played out a tight and tense 0-0 draw, with the 2021 national champions ultimately taking the runner-up spot in the group courtesy of a superior goal difference.

"It was our last game in the group stage, but unfortunately one of us had to qualify," said AlRijab player Hamzah Ba Rabin. "They are our friends and it's the only time I've ever been sad about a success."

02 USA and France showed some swagger

USA's mixed team and the French women's team were in imperious form during Monday's group stage. Both played some sensational football as they carved through the opposition, scoring goals for fun while their own nets remained completely unbreached all night.

"“It was a great experience,” said Juan Quintero, the USA captain. “We tried to stay compact at the back and knock the ball around really quickly. With all this energy we are prepared to go as far as we can. The goal is to go and get the championship.”

An automatic place in Tuesday's knockout rounds is their just reward and they both look every bit a contender for their respective titles.

Four wins out of four for Team USA and not one goal conceded © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

Well, maybe not quite floating, but this is the first Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five pitch built entirely within a water feature. Wayward shots often end up taking a dip, while spectators have to carefully navigate their way around the perimeter fence in order to avoid the same fate.

The 'water pitch' is a players' favourite © Phil Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

The general consensus among the players is that this is their favourite pitch of the three at Qatar Foundation: "Three pitches are all special in their own way," said Jr's Global Five player, Jack Downer. "For me, the best one, despite not being centre stage, has to be the water pitch. I've never seen anything quite like it."

04 Neymar Jr is coming to Qatar

The stakes have never been higher for many of these players. They have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk out onto the same pitch as a footballing icon and have the opportunity to play against him is.

That is, unless you play for Brazil's Resenha 013. These women went all the way in this tournament back in 2018, but that doesn't stop them dreaming of playing against their hero once again.

"We're so excited about the thought of playing against Neymar Jr again," said Resenha 013 player Edely Fontes. "We already won in 2018, so we know how amazing it is. Now we want to repeat it."

Neymar Jr will arrive at Qatar Foundation on Tuesday evening to enjoy all the action from the final rounds, before personally handing out the trophies and inviting the winning teams back onto the pitch for one final match each against him and his friends.

57 teams from across the globe are uniting in one shared passion - football © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

05 What happened on Sunday?

The group stage draw took place, bringing up the first-ever derby matches in this tournament. Two Brazilian women’s teams and two United Arab Emirates mixed teams were pitted together.

Before the draw, players enjoyed a little training session down on the nearby beach in Doha, showing off their best tricks and flicks in a glimpse of what was to come in competition.

The players' excitement ahead of the tournament was palpable. “It would be really crazy if we could win and play against Neymar,” said Olusola Oladipo, who plays for the Nigerian women’s team, She United "I’d love to score a goal against him."

Meanwhile, three Jr's Global Five squads, each consisting of seven players who earned their ticket to the World Final by impressing Neymar Jr with their tricks and skills posted on social media, met up for the first time and enjoyed a late-night training session at Qatar Foundation.

Tricks and flicks down by the beach in Doha © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Players from around the world gathered at the group stage draw © Philippe Pham/Red Bull Content Pool A night-time training session for the Jr's Global Five players © Philippe Pham/Red Bull Content Pool Jr's Global Five players train in Qatar © Philippe Pham/Red Bull Content Pool

