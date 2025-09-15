Red Bull Padel Dash: Fast, Furious, and Full of Energy

Padel lovers in Jordan got a taste of speed, skill, and pure adrenaline at Red Bull Padel Dash, a one-of-a-kind tournament that redefined how the popular game is played! This fast-paced event took place on Thursday, September 11 at the Padel Me Club, and was held in partnership with Zain, T-Mart, Jordan Ahli Bank, NCM Jordan, Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala.

