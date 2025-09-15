Red Bull Padel Dash: Fast, Furious, and Full of Energy

Padel lovers in Jordan got a taste of speed, skill, and pure adrenaline at Red Bull Padel Dash, a one-of-a-kind tournament that redefined how the popular game is played! This fast-paced event took place on Thursday, September 11 at the Padel Me Club, and was held in partnership with Zain, T-Mart, Jordan Ahli Bank, NCM Jordan, Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala.
The padel tournament was active across 4 courts, where 8 male teams and 6 female teams battled it out simultaneously, each pushing through a format designed to keep the energy sky-high and the pressure on. Matches lasted just 7 minutes or until a team scored 12 points, which is when things got interesting: the winning pair had to dash off the court, hit the big red buzzer, end the match for all other courts, and celebrate their victory before preparing for the next round.
The atmosphere was electric: fast rallies, quick reflexes, and crowds cheering as players raced not only against their opponents but also the clock. It wasn’t just about power, it was about strategy, teamwork, and how fast you could adapt under pressure.
The event ended in crowning the female team RM and male team SYM as the winners, with both teams now heading to the world finals in Spain later in October to represent Jordan.
We wish the players the best in their next step, and we hope they return victorious and the world champions of the 2025 Red Bull Padel Dash!