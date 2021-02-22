Terms and Conditions
PROJECT "Red Bull Racers Consumer activation"
This Promotion is run by Red Bull GmbH Am Brunnen 1, 5330 Fuschl am See, Austria.
This Promotion is free of charge and is only subject to the present Terms & Conditions and to all applicable federal, state, provincial, local and regional laws and regulations.
For general questions arising out of these Terms & Conditions and/or related to this Promotion, please contact fady.wassef@redbull.com.
By entering and participating in this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions and represent that you satisfy all of the eligibility requirements below.
ELIGIBILITY
- In order to enter this Promotion and be eligible to win a prize, you confirm that you ("Participant", “Entrant” or “you”) satisfy the following eligibility criteria:
- You acknowledge that you are 16 years of age or older at the time of participation. Due to the fact that the participation is web-based/smartphone-based, Red Bull excludes any responsibility and/or liability in case the participation/the award of a prize requires the approval of a Guardian. This solely lies within the responsibility of Entrant.
- Persons under the age of 16 are not allowed to participate in this Promotion or transmit or otherwise submit personal information to Red Bull.
- You are not allowed to participate if your residence is outside Bahrain.
- Directors, officers and employees of Red Bull, its parent, and any of their respective affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, professional advisors, advertising and promotional agencies involved with this Promotion, and immediate family members and those living in the same household of such persons (whether legally related or not) are not eligible to enter or win any prizes in this Promotion.
- Further, only natural persons and non-entrepreneurs are allowed to participate.
- Red Bull reserves the right to verify the email address provided to Red Bull by Entrant and to require proof of age at any time at its discretion. In the event of any dispute, entries containing an invalid e-mail address false / fake likes to try in creating winning advantages or incorrect data regarding the age or residence of the Entrant will be deemed ineligible.
PROMOTION PERIOD
- This Promotion starts on February 24th, 2021 and ends on March 23rd, 2021
- Entries received by Red Bull outside this Promotion Period will not be considered and will have no entitlement whatsoever pursuant to these Terms & Conditions.
RULES OF PARTICIPATION, SELECTION PROCESS AND THE RE-WARDS
- No purchase or other consideration necessary to participate. Purchase will not improve chances of winning.
- In order to successfully enter the Promotion, you will have to go to www.redbull.com/racersbh and follow the given instructions step by step, which includes providing the data that is requested in order to register (e.g. name and email address). Furthermore, if you register via social sign-in e.g. Facebook, Twitter or Google+, additional information (e.g. age or location) may be provided to us.
- There is no limit to the number of entries which may be submitted.
- The rewards are:
- First prize(s) An exclusive virtual meet & greet experience with Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez along with signed Red Bull racing merchandize.
- Second place up to Tenth place prize(s) Signed Red Bull Racing caps by Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez
- The prize winners will be contacted via email. Once announced, the prize(s) winners will be required to pick up their prizes from BMMI office in Sitra.
- The prize winners have a maximum of 15 days to respond, if there is no response, the Participant will have forfeited the prize.
- For full details of the selection process please email fady.wassef@redbull.com. If the selected reward recipient(s) does not meet the eligibility criteria set out in these Terms, the Organizer will redraw and select an alternative reward recipient(s). If You are disqualified, the Organizer is under no obligation to publish this fact. The Organizer undertakes to ensure transparency and to log the selection process appropriately in order for the results to be verified.
- Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Entries cannot be returned.
- To the extent permitted by applicable local law, all prizes are awarded "as is" and without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of satisfactory quality or fitness for a particular purpose). COUNTRY, STATE, LOCAL TAXES, INCLUDING VAT TAXES WHICH ARE ASSOCIATED WITH THE RECEIPT OR USE OF ANY PRIZES ARE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE WINNER.
- Prizes are non-transferable.
- The Promotion will be run at Red Bull sole discretion. Red Bull’s decision in relation to all matters in connection with the promotion is final, and no correspondence will be entered into.
RED BULL BAHRAIN’S RIGHT TO CHANGE THE TERMS & CONDITIONS AND TO DISQUALIFY
- Red Bull reserves the right to change the Promotion rules and these Terms & Conditions from time to time and such changes will be available on www.redbull.com/racersbh
- If in Red Bull’s opinion, the Promotion is compromised by any event beyond Sponsor’s control, Sponsor reserves the right to modify, terminate, amend or extend the Promotion without responsibility and liability for any amount or kind of loss or damage that may result to you or any third party (whether direct or indirect).
- At any time during the Promotion, Red Bull reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify and remove any Entrant for any failure to observe these Terms & Conditions (including but not limited to, because Sponsor believes the Entrant engaged in cheating and in general for violations of the provisions set out under Clause 7 of these Terms and Conditions) or where applicable any other kind of illegal or inappropriate behavior. In the event that a winning Entrant is disqualified, the prize will be forfeited and may [not] be awarded. The alternate winner will be selected by random draw.
FAIR PLAY
- You hereby confirm that the personal data you enter in connection with the Promotion is accurate and up to date.
- You hereby warrant and represent that you personally performed and otherwise participated in the Promotion to meet the criteria set out under sections 3. and 4 of these Terms & Conditions associated with your entry or by your own creation of other materials such as user generated content as specified in these Terms & Conditions. By entering this Promotion, all Entrants warrant and represent that their entries are their own fully original creations, and their respective entries will not infringe or violate the rights of any third parties, including but not limited to copyrights, trademarks and/or rights of publicity/privacy.
- You confirm and are responsible that your entry does not:
- contain material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights;
- contain brand names or trademarks, other than (i) those of Red Bull, which you have a limited license to use for the sole purpose of creating and uploading your entry, and/or (ii) those that you own, which you agree to license to Red Bull on a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive basis, or have license to use and sub-license to Red Bull on a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive basis in connection with the entry;
- contain copyrighted material not created by you, other than material that you have necessary rights, consents and permissions to use and sub-license to Sponsor on a royalty-free, irrevocable, perpetual, non-exclusive basis in connection with the entry;
- contain material that is inappropriate, indecent, obscene hateful, tortious, defamatory, slanderous or libelous.
- contain material that is unlawful, in violation of or contrary to the laws or regulations in any jurisdiction where the entry is created.
- In case of an infringement of Clauses 7.2 and/or 7.3 above, you shall defend and indemnify Red Bull against, claims of infringement based on intellectual property rights.
GRANT OF RIGHTS
- Entrant assigns and grants to Red Bull including its affiliated companies and partners any and all worldwide right, title and interest in all entries and materials submitted to Sponsor in connection with any Promotion, including your voice, image, photograph, name and likeness and including any user generated content (collectively, "Entry Materials"), including but not limited to, any copyright, the right to use the Entry Materials and copies and derivatives in any manner Red Bull chooses. Red Bull therefore has in particular (without limitation) the exclusive (even exclusive with regard to the Entrant), unrestricted as to time, content and territory, unlimited, royalty-free, sub-licensable, irrevocable, fully-transferable, worldwide rights to exercise and exploit all rights to the Entry Materials in any way, ¬¬number and manner, in particular the right to entire and/or partial exploitation, publication, reproduction, dissemination, processing, alteration, adaptation, further development, sending, intangible reproduction, making available to the public and any and all other use possible now or in the future (irrespective whether known today). Red Bull is further irrevocably entitled to assign the rights entirely or in part to any third parties and to grant any sublicenses respectively rights of exploitation and/or exploitation permissions or to exercise the rights in its own name or through third parties. Red Bull is not obliged to actually make use of these rights.
- The sole consideration for this comprehensive assignment and grant of rights shall be to get the chance to win a prize in the Promotion.
- Red Bull including its affiliated companies and partners may be required to request you to enter into a separate license agreement permitting Red Bull to use the Entry Materials for rea-sonable promotional, administrative, or other purposes beyond the reasonable expectation of the Entrant.
COLLECTION OF INFORMATION & DATA PROTECTION
- In the following, the term “Personal Data” describes all data kept in connection with your name.
- Red Bull may process your Personal Data itself, within the Red Bull Group or through out-side data processors who will process data on its behalf in accordance with all relevant data protection regulations.
- Red Bull and its affiliated companies will, as a general policy, not transmit Personal Data to third parties without your explicit consent. In particular, Personal Data will not be sold, leased or traded. However, in cases in which Red Bull is required to transmit Personal Data to an outside data processor in connection with the Promotion, Red Bull will only transmit as much Personal Data as is necessary in order to fulfill its tasks set out under these Terms & Conditions. In such cases, Red Bull will require and make sure that our partners treat all Personal Data in a confidential manner and according to all relevant data protection regulations as well as to delete such Personal Data immediately as soon as their specific tasks have been fulfilled in connection with the Promotion. Please note that Red Bull does not have complete control over the compliance with this obligation and that Red Bull cannot be held responsible for possible infringements by its partners to the extent that it is legally permissible.
- Since Red Bull operates globally, this may mean Red Bull could transfer your personal information to other countries, including countries outside the European Economic Area in accordance with all relevant data protection regulations.
- Personal Data will only be used for purposes in connection with this Promotion and will only be retained by Red Bull, its affiliated companies and its mandated data processors for as long as is necessary to fulfill the original or directly related purpose for which it was collected in connection with the Promotion. This might include a period of time after the conclusion of the Promotion in order to distribute prizes or to fulfill tax related or any other legal queries.
- Red Bull, its affiliated companies and its mandated data processors shall process your Personal Data securely and take appropriate security measures to protect the Personal Data.
- Red Bull does not knowingly collect information from persons below the age of 16.
- Winners may be requested to take part in promotional activity and Red Bull reserves the right to use the names and addresses of winners, their photographs and audio and/or visual recordings of them in any publicity. Winners may be required to take part in further reasonable promotional activities.
- The entered Personal Data shall always be accurate. You should keep your data up to date in order for Red Bull to notify you in case they you won a prize. Red Bull will ensure that your personal data is not used if we know that it is not accurate.
- Red Bull and its contractors may contact you via email, phone or otherwise in relation to the Promotion.
- At any time, you have the opportunity to require the amendment and/or the deletion, entirely or partly, of such Personal Data. In such a case, Red Bull will ensure the deletion of such data as soon as feasible.
- At any time, you also have the right to request information about the Personal Data we are keeping.
LIABILITY AND WARRANTY
- Red Bull Bahrain is liable in accordance with statutory law (a) for damages arising as result of an injury to life and/or health; (b) in case of intent; (c) in case of gross negligence if the Entrant is a consumer according to applicable consumer protection law; and/or (d) in case Red Bull is in breach of the requirements of statutory regulations on product liability (if applicable).
- Without limiting the aforementioned, Red Bull is only liable for slight negligence in cases of a breach of a material contractual obligation hereunder. In such cases, the liability will be limited to the typical and foreseeable damages; in other cases, Red Bull shall not be liable for slight negligence.
- Red Bull and the Red Bull Group exclude all liability to you for any loss of income, loss of profits, loss of goodwill, loss of data, loss of opportunity (in each case whether direct or indirect) and any indirect or consequential loss or damages incurred or suffered by you in connection with your participation in the Promotion.
- In no event shall Red Bull be responsible or liable for any failure or delay in the performance of its obligations under these Terms & Conditions arising out of or caused by, directly or in-directly, forces beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to strikes, work stop-pages, accidents, or acts of God, and interruptions, loss or malfunctions of utilities, communications or computer (software or hardware) services.
- To the fullest extent permissible by law, no conditions, warranties or other terms apply to the Promotion.
- These Terms and Conditions will be governed by the laws of Austria and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Vienna-Inner City, Austria.