Terms and Conditions

Entrant assigns and grants to Red Bull including its affiliated companies and partners any and all worldwide right, title and interest in all entries and materials submitted to Sponsor in connection with any Promotion, including your voice, image, photograph, name and likeness and including any user generated content (collectively, "Entry Materials"), including but not limited to, any copyright, the right to use the Entry Materials and copies and derivatives in any manner Red Bull chooses. Red Bull therefore has in particular (without limitation) the exclusive (even exclusive with regard to the Entrant), unrestricted as to time, content and territory, unlimited, royalty-free, sub-licensable, irrevocable, fully-transferable, worldwide rights to exercise and exploit all rights to the Entry Materials in any way, ¬¬number and manner, in particular the right to entire and/or partial exploitation, publication, reproduction, dissemination, processing, alteration, adaptation, further development, sending, intangible reproduction, making available to the public and any and all other use possible now or in the future (irrespective whether known today). Red Bull is further irrevocably entitled to assign the rights entirely or in part to any third parties and to grant any sublicenses respectively rights of exploitation and/or exploitation permissions or to exercise the rights in its own name or through third parties. Red Bull is not obliged to actually make use of these rights.