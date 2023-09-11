Red Bull Soapbox Jordan: An Amazing Crowd and Lots of Flying Cars

More than 10,000 spectators gathered at Jordan’s 3rd Red Bull Soapbox Race to get an eyeful of the talented teams and their spectacular cars flying across the 380m-long track that was riddled with obstacles and jumps. The crowd didn’t disappoint they took the already magnanimous energy that powered this event and made it even bigger and better than ever!
39 made it to the final list of participants, with amazingly designed cars and awesome performances. Eventually, the team to come out on top was “Shalati”, with their “Child Car Toy Design”, winning an all-Red Bull experience for a Grand Prix Formula 1 experience and 500 JD cash from Zain Cash.
In second place, “team Abdeen Grand Stores” made it with their bathtub design, winning an amazing drifting experience, and in third place, “Car Stars” with their “race car design”, winning awesome Casio and G-Shock watches!
The 39 teams’ performances were based on speed, car design, and performance creativity.
The amazing judges we had for Jordan’s 3rd Red Bull Soapbox panel were content creator Natalia (Ajnabeye), the hilarious comedy content creator Omar Zorba, professional actress Yara Mustafa, and rally and drifting champion Ahamd Daham!
The event was hosted by Dana Tawarneh from Radio Bliss 104.3 and Ro’ya talents Aya Khayyat and Haitham Baroudi.
Red Bull Soapbox is a local race for amateur racers with its main purpose focusing on fun and promoting creativity and team work! This unique race doesn’t require engines and runs purely on having a strong team that pushes your soapbox and the power of gravity!
Red Bull Soapbox was held at Corridor Abdoun on Tawfiq al Tabba’ street and was sponsored by Jordan Tourism Board, Zain, Jeeny, Talabat Mart, G-Shock, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Ro’ya Tv, Radio Bliss 104.3 and Radio Hala.