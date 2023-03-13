Red Bull Soapbox race is coming back to Jordan!

One of Jordan’s biggest and craziest races is coming back for the third time and its concept is mega simple! In Red Bull Soapbox, you put together a racer car, head to the top of a hill, and let gravity take over from there as it pulls the soapbox down the road to the sound of onlookers cheering loudly!
Sounds crazy! Sign me up! But how?
In order to participate in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox, you need to gather up a team of 4-5 people and register on this link www.redbull.com/soapboxjor, Once you register, you’ll need give our team some time to go through all the applications and pick the top 60 applicants. If you’re one of them, we’ll be giving you a call and let you know you’re in!
That’s when things get creative
You’ll be handed a step-by-step booklet to start working on your soapbox. During this time, you’ll need to bring out the engineer and artist in you to make the best car in terms of performance and looks, as they’ll be your weapons against the rest of the teams participating in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox.
When will the event be?
The event will take place at Tawfiq Al Tabba’ Street, Abdoun Corridor on the 8th of September, and you need to get ready to see the funniest performances, wildest crashes, and craziest soapbox designs! Whether you’re watching or participating, we guarantee that you’ll be having the best time!
What are the participants going to be judged on?
For every entry during the event, 3 points will be taken into consideration:
- Performance: every team has to do a skit before heading up the hill
- Design: the vehicle’s overall look and design
- Race time: how long it takes you to get to the finish line
What will the winner get?
The winner will get to enjoy a fully paid trip to experience the world of F1, winning a flight ticket and hotel stay to attend the F1 race.
So, what are you waiting for? Apply to the 3rd edition of Red Bull Soapbox, coming to you on the 8th of September and sponsored by Zain Jordan, Ro'ya Tv, Radio Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala, MG Motors Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, G-SHOCK, Jordan Tourism Board & Talabat Mart. Visit www.redbull.com/soapboxjor to sign up.