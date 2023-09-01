Red Bull Soapbox Safety Rules to Keep in Mind

If you thought driving around the streets of Amman was a difficult feat, we’re bringing you an event that will up that difficulty to a whole new level!
Coming back for the third time to the Abdoun Corridor on Tawfiq Al Tabaa Street, Red Bull Soapbox brings you bumps, bounces, dents, and descents, and it will, as always, be the craziest race in Amman.
So, who can get to the finish line with ease? Why, the person reading this article and following our advice below, of course:
- Try to control your speed because gravity will pull you down the road to accelerate your speed. But, the good thing is that there are no radars along the way!
- The brick is very important, so don’t forget that it’s with you.
- The seat belt is more important than finishing the race. We prefer to race from inside the car, not the outside.
- Manual reverse (literally).
- Be on the lookout for those bumps. We know Red Bull gives you wings, but try not to go flying in this situation!
- Pluck up the courage, go out there, and make it a magical and fun experience!
We will see you on September 8, 2023 at 2pm on Tawfiq Al Taba’ Street in the Abdoun Corridor! Note that attendance is free.
Red Bull Soapbox is in partnership with Jordan Tourism Board, Zain, Talabat Mart, G-Shock, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Jeeny, Ro’ya, Radio Hala, and Bliss 104.3.
For more information, visit www.redbull.com/soapboxjor