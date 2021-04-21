Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait 2021

You heard us, it’s back people! We don’t usually go it alone, but this time, alone is the only way to play and win. So, in this worldwide tournament, it is certainly the case. This year we go back into the game to find out who the best League of Legends (LoL) duelist in Kuwait really is.

There’s no way that any serious gamer would want to miss out on another possible title run in League of Legends, and with the return of Red Bull Solo Q, you won’t have to. Spectators can catch up on all the action and see who has made it to the finals, as it kicks off again this year.

And just in case you haven’t had a chance yet, catch the trailer . That should pump you up for the action this month and the next.

As the tournament returns to Kuwait, check the pertinent details. The Kuwait qualifiers will run from April 25 to 28, with the semi-final taking place on May 2. The final happens the next day, on May 3.

We know you’ll want to see it as it happens so we’ve got your sorted: check out Red Bull Gaming on Facebook to watch the finals live from 7PM.

LoL has been made famous by its team-based leagues, which attract over 44 million viewers, and is so popular that the North American league is broadcast on sports news network ESPN.

But Solo Q is a completely different sort of game experience, where you rely on yourself all the way through.

Red Bull Solo Q, as its name would suggest, is a 1v1 LoL tournament. It’s just you versus another player, which is a big shift from the standard 5v5 matches that we are used to watching.

The win conditions are simple. Get “first blood” or a minion score of 100. You can also win by destroying the tower of your opponent. Simple rules. Many ways to try to get the upper hand in the match. Just remember, only one of the win conditions must be met to secure the win in the match.

The other difference, besides the win conditions, is that everyone can fight for the title. No sponsorship required. Open to all. And that means that anyone can win, if they are good enough. This makes it exciting, because you never know who you might discover along the way.

Last year an unbelievable number of players entered the tournament, hailing from 30 countries. Can you guess how many? It was way over the sign ups of the previous year. Okay, we will tell you: more than 80,000 competed worldwide. We expect this tournament to bring in even more talented gamers to the competition.

The world finals, which will bring all the national champions to compete in one final round, will cap off at the end of the year. All national champions will receive special prizes as well, including spending time with current pros and other legendary people in the LoL community. Oh, and they will get to duke it out against the best, as the national champions converge for the grand title.