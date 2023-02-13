League of Legends players in Kuwait, listen up! Red Bull Solo Q tournament is returning to the country and it’s bigger and better than ever! The worldwide tournament is here to sift through aspiring LoL players and crown the ultimate duelist, and it won’t be easy; players will be going at it solo, with just their wits and skills to guide them through to the next round.

To kick things off, Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait will hold qualifiers on the 21st and 22nd of February at Gamma Game, one of the country’s largest gaming lounges. From there, the top 32 players will move on to the national finals, which will be held from the 23rd till the 25th of February at ComFest (or Comic Festival Convention), a pop-culture event during which visitors get to play highly anticipated video games and enjoy a plethora of comic book art, VR experiences, and more.

Red Bull Solo Q disrupts the very thing that defines League of Legends’ gameplay, and that is the lack of the traditional teams. During the tournament, players need to push through each level on their own, hence the “Solo” part of the event. Additionally, the conditions for winning are straightforward: draw “first blood” or gather a minion score of 100. Players can also win by destroying their opponent’s tower.

The last Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait tournament, which took place back in 2021, was a wild one for both players and audiences. The national finals saw two Grand Finals competitors, Omran “Alpha Kuronii” Fouad and Hussam “LEBANON Flamer” Merachli go head to head in a roller-coaster of an ending to the event. We wonder what this year’s tournament has in store for us and who will come out victorious during the Kuwait finals and move on to the worlds!

The world finals themselves, which will be held later this year, will gather all the national champions from around the world under one roof to compete in one grand final round.

Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait Is Here Again © Yasser Aboulazm

The Red Bull Solo Q would not have been made possible without our partner, Acqua Eva.

To learn more about the tournament and to register, visit redbullsoloq.com