Red Bull Solo Q Makes Its Kuwait Comeback

Gaming
Red Bull Solo Q, the legendary 1v1 amateur League of Legends (LoL) tournament, is back for the 5th time in Kuwait! This epic tournament sees players in LoL matches unlike anything you've seen before, in games where the first takedown is enough to score a win.
The Kuwait qualifiers will be held in the coming couple of months, starting with the first and second rounds on October 21 and 22, respectively, at 5pm at the Zain branch in Bibi Tower. The third round will be held online the following day on the Royal Knights Discord Server at 5pm, and the fourth and final round will be on October 31 at Kuwait International Fair’s Quantum Con, also at 5pm. These rounds will lead up to the national final, set for November 1 at Quantum Con starting 6pm.
Participants will be battling out to earn a trip to the world finals in London, UK for a chance to go head to head with international competitors and win big cash prizes along with an array of other great prizes.
This event is in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE by Zain, Xcite, and Acqua Eva.
To learn more and to register, click here.
About Red Bull Solo Q
Red Bull Solo Q is the premier 1v1 League of Legends tournament designed to bring amateur players closer to the pro circuit. It gives players from around the world the chance to celebrate and showcase their skills in a unique way.
All-in-all, whether you're a die-hard League of Legends fan or just enjoy watching high-level competition, the event promises a celebration of League of Legends in all its forms – an experience that simply can’t be found elsewhere.