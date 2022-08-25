This is the big one for all you League of Legends fanatics! It’s that time to announce that Red Bull Solo Q is on again this year! And we are both psyched and stoked that the LoL tourney is back right in time for the end of the hottest time of the year. You know, summer? But none of that means anything to us right now, because all we’ve got is the tournament on our minds.

Hold up, what’s Red Bull Solo Q? Well, it is a unique challenge for all LoL players, whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the Summoner's Rift, thanks to a new twist on the game with 1v1 matches. These intense duels challenge players to draw First Blood, take down the opponent's tower, or reach a 100-minion score to win – meaning players will have to think outside the box and battle alone for that all-important victory.

The return of Red Bull Solo Q smashes through your screen this September for all our players in Kuwait. And it’s fully gone online for the qualifiers. That means skip the drive, get on the Wi-Fi and bring your best to the game. The tourney will run a total of two qualifiers over four days. Then comes the Red Bull Solo Q National Finals, and that will take place offline.

Red Bull Solo Q Returns to Kuwait in September © Sara Peccianti

The Qualifiers Round Timings

The opening round for Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait Qualifiers is a two-day affair, beginning on September 5 and 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The second round of qualifiers will be on September 7 and 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM.

The qualifiers will be played on the top lane of “Summoner's Rift” map, you’ll need to draw “first blood” and you’ll do this by destroying the tower or by reaching a minion score of 100, whichever you achieve first.

The qualifiers will be hosted online with a chance to tune in live on September 6 and 8 to witness the top contenders battle it out for the 8 spots at the National Final. Watch the live stream on Facebook @redbullgaming .

The Kuwait National Finals Timing & Location

The Red Bull Solo Q Kuwait National Finals will take place on September 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM, at the Rush for Fun Arena in Kuwait City. If you need more info about the exclusive Kuwait Esports arena, check it out right here .

The final will be played on the “Howling Abyss” map, you have to take down the tower, plain and simple. Head down the path all the way to victory. Easier said than done, as everyone knows.

And if you like to watch more than you like to play and can’t make it to the arena, you’ll be covered with our live stream on Facebook @redbullgaming page.

What are you still doing reading this? Go ahead and sign up here !

Make sure to keep your eye on the Red Bull Solo Q event page and keep up with some of the most high-intensity battles in League of Legends history in Red Bull Solo Q.

Special thanks to our local partners X-cite Alghanim, Talabat Kuwait, Domino's Pizza and Acqua Eva.

Red Bull Solo Q Returns to Kuwait in September © Alfred Jurgen Wastermeyer