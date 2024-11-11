League of Legends (LoL) is one of the biggest video games to ever exist, mainly due to its competitive nature and wide range of characters, skins, and power ups. This year, Jordan debuted its first ever Red Bull Solo Q tournament, bringing the gaming community together to compete in an epic LoL showdown.

Red Bull Solo Q’s Most Noteworthy Moments © Murad Abaza

Hundreds of players participated in 6 qualifying rounds that took place in Amman and a couple that were hosted online! From those qualifiers the top 8 local LoL players emerged and will move on to the national finals at the ARC at inside the premise of King Hussein Business Park on the 7th of November starting 6:30PM.

The tournament—which is taking place in partnership with Zain eSports, Ro’ya TV, Radio Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala, Talabat Mart, Jordan Ahli Bank and with the support of the Jordanian E-sports Federation—saw some fantastic moments throughout each qualifying round, so keep reading to know our favorites!

TOP 8:

The first round saw all 8 finalists bring their A-game to the ARC and battle it out 1v1-style, to prevail and head to the second phase. Every player did amazingly well but 4 players were eliminated, allowing “Simply Amaso, Dekap, Invincible and Airen” to level up to the semi-finals.

SEMI-FINALS:

For the semi-finals, we had 4 players go head-to-head in best-out-of-3 matches, during which the excitement and energy were through the roof, with crowds cheering the intense battles. So much was at stake and after grueling competition, the top 2 heading to the final round emerged victorious.

FINALS:

After a quick break, the games were back on, with intense heat between “Dekap” and “Simply Amaso”. For 30 agonizing minutes, both players were battling it out in 2 out of 3 matches. The first 2 rounds ended in a tie, keeping audiences on their toes in anticipation of who the winner would be, but by the 3rd round, the wait was over, and “Dekap” clinched the title! He will now be gearing up to head to Paris, France in an all paid expense trip to attend the upcoming Red Bull League of its Own world finals later this year on December 15th.

A big round of applause goes out to all participants and a special congratulations is in order to Waleed Ismail “Dekap” for taking home the trophy and his prize!

To learn more about the Red Bull Solo Q, please visit www.redbull.com/SoloQJordan .