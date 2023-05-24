Are you guys ready for Jordan’s biggest event? Yes, after a 5-year break, Red Bull SoundClash is making its way back to the country to celebrate the summer with you in this long-awaited epic musical battle, along our partners Zain, MG Motor Jordan, Jordan Ahli Bank, Jeeny, G-Shock, Roya Music, Radio Bliss 104.3, and Radio Hala.

Here’s all you need to know about Red Bull SoundClash Jordan’s 4th edition!

Red Bull SoundClash is Back © Farras Oran

What is Red Bull SoundClash?

As the name suggests, Red Bull SoundClash is a musical clash between two artists. Each artist is set on one of two opposing stages, across multiple rounds of musical showmanship.

And how is the winner with the best sound chosen? It’s simple: you decide! The artist with the biggest crowd reaction –as measured by our Red Bull SoundClash “Applausometer”– will be crowned champion!

Who are the artists taking our stages for this legendary musical battle?

This year, we have 2 amazing local artists lined up for you in a never-before-seen concert: Siilawy and BiGSaM are going head-to-head on 2 stages in 1 concert!

1. Siilawy: Singer-songwriter Siilawy is taking Red Bull’s stage for the first time, giving us a much-anticipated experience, adding twists to his own hits during the concert.

Red Bull SoundClash is Back © AY Photography

2. BiGSaM: Boom-Bap rapper turned pop star, turned hip hop artist BiGSaM will also be a new addition to our Red Bull SoundClash stage as he faces off against Siilawy in what we promise will be an amazing epic battle!

Red Bull SoundClash is Back © BiGSam

Both artists will be singing their biggest hits, covering songs, and creating new versions of their own hits!

The voting system

Both artists are winners on our stage, but we want to see who you would cheer for more! With the “applausometer”, we can identify who gets the loudest cheers! Who do you think will come out victorious?

Red Bull SoundClash rounds

Here are the rounds we have lined up for Red Bull SoundClash!

Round 1: The cover

Round 2: The takeover

Round 3: The Clash

Round 4: The Wild Card, which will include secret special guests!

Red Bull SoundClash is Back © Farras Oran

Now you’re all set and ready to attend Jordan’s 4th edition of Red Bull SoundClash with BiGSaM and Siilawy on the 23rd of June at Amman Exhibition Park!

Buy your tickets from: www.redbull.com/soundclashjo