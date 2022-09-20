Red Bull Symphonic Debuts in Jordan

Last week we witnessed the first ever RED BULL SYMPHONIC with Jordanian indie band Autostrad alongside Dr. Maestro Haitham Sukkarieh. The concert was nothing short of a masterpiece, with more than 40 talented musicians taking the stage.
The show began with a welcoming word from the Austrian ambassador, His Excellency Oscar Wüstinger, during which he introduced the project, the band Autostrad, Dr. Maestro Haitham Sukkarieh, and the brilliant musicians who came all the way from Austria and from the National Conservatory Orchestra.
IT’S SHOWTIME!
At exactly 9:20pm the band stepped onto the stage and wasted no time performing their hit-packed setlist, starting with “Orkod 3al Gym” and moving on to fan favorite “Alber”. The audience undoubtedly enjoyed the show and was riveted by how these songs were turned classical, singing and dancing along across the Roman Amphitheater.
Of course, the show couldn’t have reached perfection status had it not been for Autostrad performing their other hit records like Kanabay, Istanna Shway, Dawwar, and Safar, to name a few.
The band ended the hour-long show on a high note, singing Jordanian folklore song “Roddy Sha3ratek”, at which point the audience expressed their love for the concert by giving Autostrad, Dr. Maestro Haitham Sukkarieh, and the musicians a standing ovation and a request for an encore. The performers gladly obliged, reigniting the stage with another performance of “Orkod 3al Gym”.
After their performance, the band, maestro, and musicians thanked the crowd and headed backstage with nothing but excitement and emotions across their faces and in their hearts, as one of Autostrad’s dreams was to make a classical-infused show.
The night’s surroundings were amazing, especially at the majestic location in partnership with the Austrian Embassy, Advantage Austria in Amman and our sponsors Zain Telecom, Ro’ya Music, Radio Bliss 104.3, Radio Hala, INGOT Brokers, Ahli Bank, Royal Jordanian, and MG Motor Jordan.
Stay tuned to our social media pages to check out the latest content updates of the concert.