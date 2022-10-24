Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera: Calling all bike racers!

This one is for the motocross racers! The next fired-up MX event is hitting the incredible Failaka Island next month, and this is not going to be an event you’re going to want to sleep on.

Read on for all the important info relating to this never-before-attempted bike race.

Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera (Take On the Island) is the next motocross event that you’ve been waiting for all year. It’s a timed race split into two categories, MX and adventure, that is being held this November. First three racers to cross the finish line in both categories will earn their place on the podium, and two champions will rise.

A quick shoutout to Mohammed Jaffar, who is headlining as the Competitor Relations Officer! This means that Jaffar will be there making sure everything goes smoothly for the riders during the multi-day affair and will be the helpful liaison between them and the organizers.

The full event schedule for Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera is as follows:

Pre-scrutineering takes place on Saturday, November 5 at the illustrious Kuwait Motor Town. It’ll be at the Motocross Circuit, starting from 12 PM. This is the first part of the pre-race that’ll be essential to get your bikes approved for use on the Island. Make sure that you’ve got all your bikes and gear (like your helmets) in order before you get here!

Testing day will be on Friday, November 11 from 1:30 PM until 5:30 PM right on Failaka Island. Here we will see the competitors getting their wheels on the ground and getting a proper try at the terrain the day before race day.

Qualifiers round will be on Failaka Island, Saturday, November 12 from 8 AM until 1:30 PM.

Race day will also take place on Saturday, November 12 from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. This is where the race really kicks off in the most incredible fashion. Competitors will begin the race on the ferry and launch on to the Island where they will continue the race until the finish line and the sweeping checkered flag.

Red Bull Tahadi Al Jazeera will be conducted on a tailored-made track built exclusively for the race. Riders will need to complete two full laps for a 40 km total distance. The circuit will see riders experience everything that Failaka Island has on offer; from the gorgeous dilapidated buildings to the exceptionally varied natural sites of the shores and inner landscapes. It’s sure to be a race like no other, on an Island that has been in maritime operation since the dawn of human history, with its name apparently taken from the ancient Greek word for “outpost.” The original word used to be fylakio, if you’re keeping tabs.

The event is organized by the Kuwait International Motorsports Club (KIMC). The proud partners for this event are KTM, Talabat, and Acqua Eva.

Registrations are currently open and all you need to do is head to redbull.com/taj for more information.