Red Bull Transition Crowns Omar Al Amri in Oman

launch in Oman saw an amazing turnout, with 105 registrations and 58 participants eventually moving on to undertake the two-day qualifiers, which took place at the Oman Automobile Association. The motorsport-centric event, which merged the country’s love for drifting with esports, ruthlessly tested its competitors’ e-drifting power on the “Asseto Corsa” drifting map.

In an exciting twist, the qualifiers’ top 3 positions were mostly dominated by the “Family of Drifters”: Osama Al Amri, Ahmed Al Amri, and Omar Al Amri. Ahmed—who is the 2021 Red Bull Car Park Drift World Champion—Omar, and Osama grew up competing against each other in simulated car racing at their family home and all three brothers have the passion for cars, drifting, and racing.

The band of brothers held down a tight unit during the grueling qualifiers, continuously pushing, praising, and pumping each other up to make it to the top positions and moving on to the finals, where one or even the three of them could potentially hold the podium positions!

