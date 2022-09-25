Red Bull Transition Crowns Omar Al Amri in Oman

The Red Bull Transition launch in Oman saw an amazing turnout, with 105 registrations and 58 participants eventually moving on to undertake the two-day qualifiers, which took place at the Oman Automobile Association. The motorsport-centric event, which merged the country’s love for drifting with esports, ruthlessly tested its competitors’ e-drifting power on the “Asseto Corsa” drifting map.
In an exciting twist, the qualifiers’ top 3 positions were mostly dominated by the “Family of Drifters”: Osama Al Amri, Ahmed Al Amri, and Omar Al Amri. Ahmed—who is the 2021 Red Bull Car Park Drift World Champion—Omar, and Osama grew up competing against each other in simulated car racing at their family home and all three brothers have the passion for cars, drifting, and racing.
The band of brothers held down a tight unit during the grueling qualifiers, continuously pushing, praising, and pumping each other up to make it to the top positions and moving on to the finals, where one or even the three of them could potentially hold the podium positions!
I had a gut-feeling I would dominate that podium, and thankfully I came out on top!
The three brothers, along with the other 13 qualifying competitors, moved on to the finals, held in the Mall of Oman on the 23rd of September near the Red Bull MOBILE store. Driving the NISSAN 400 Z Red Bull Car Park Drift car, the competitors went head-to-head on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course from the Oman 2022 track, which was equipped with a fully immersive simulator for a hyper realistic e-drifting experience. At the end of the finals, Omar Al Amri emerged a winner and was crowned the Red Bull Transition Champion. On the podium with him were Usama Al Amri in second place with 6 points difference than Omar and Muhanad Al Abri in third place
During the event, customers of the mall were granted first access to witness the exciting showdown. In parallel, Red Bull MOBILE held a drift karting activation, where both participants and the audience got to test their drift-karting skills in a miniature Red Bull Car Park Drift track right there in the mall.
An all-star Red Bull Car Park Drift judging panel was assembled to decide which players moved on and who would be the winner, including Oman’s very own star athlete and drifting champion, Haitham Al Hadidi, who assessed the players’ drifting and technical skills, and gave out scores based on smoke, car sound, spiral gates, flippers, and spinners.
It was a strong competition between all participants, and it was exciting and huge for us, as it is the first event in Oman. The idea of this event is to transform these talents and assess that they may emerge as future drifters of our country.
Along with being Red Bull Transition’s first champion, Omar Al Amri, will have a chance to experience Red Bull Car Park Drift World Final in Saudi Arabia, as part of the winning prize.
