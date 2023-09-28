Hold onto your virtual steering wheels because Red Bull Transition is back in Oman for its second year, set to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for motorsport and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Hold onto your virtual steering wheels because Red Bull Transition is back in Oman for its second year, set to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for motorsport and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Hold onto your virtual steering wheels because Red Bull Transition is back in Oman for its second year, set to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for motorsport and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Following the intense showdown, only the top 16 have been selected to advance to the finals happening this Saturday, September 30, at VOX Cinemas in Mall of Oman. Heart-pounding action is in store as competitors will be ruthlessly challenged on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course, competing with a mind-blowing immersive simulator for a hyper-realistic e-drifting experience.

Following the intense showdown, only the top 16 have been selected to advance to the finals happening this Saturday, September 30, at VOX Cinemas in Mall of Oman. Heart-pounding action is in store as competitors will be ruthlessly challenged on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course, competing with a mind-blowing immersive simulator for a hyper-realistic e-drifting experience.

Following the intense showdown, only the top 16 have been selected to advance to the finals happening this Saturday, September 30, at VOX Cinemas in Mall of Oman. Heart-pounding action is in store as competitors will be ruthlessly challenged on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course, competing with a mind-blowing immersive simulator for a hyper-realistic e-drifting experience.