Gaming
Hold onto your virtual steering wheels because Red Bull Transition is back in Oman for its second year, set to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for motorsport and gaming enthusiasts alike.
Nail-biting qualifiers
The qualifiers which took place on September 23 at Oman Automobile Association saw 48 competitors go head-to-head, showcasing their precision, skill, and style on the virtual "Asseto Corsa" drifting map.
Top 16 battle for glory
Following the intense showdown, only the top 16 have been selected to advance to the finals happening this Saturday, September 30, at VOX Cinemas in Mall of Oman. Heart-pounding action is in store as competitors will be ruthlessly challenged on the virtual Red Bull Car Park Drift course, competing with a mind-blowing immersive simulator for a hyper-realistic e-drifting experience.
Who will take the crown?
The final promises to be an absolute thrill for both competitors and spectators, with the latter gathering to witness the ultimate battle that will decide who will be crowned 2023’s Red Bull Transition national champion. But that's not all: spectators and participants can head to the Red Bull MOBILE store which will feature the drifting car of Oman's very own Red Bull Athlete and drifting champion, Haitham Al Hadidi. One lucky individual will win an exclusive all-access garage experience at Red Bull Car Park Drift with the star athlete himself.
Meet the judges
This year's Red Bull Transition judging panel sees another star-studded lineup including the return of Oman’s esteemed trio of drifting champions, Haitham Al Hadidi, Ali Al Balushi "Lalou," and Ryadh Al Mabsli, alongside former drift and e-drift champion, Hussain Mslmani, simulated drift tech maestro, Klein Eid, and expert drift judge, Saud Al Rawahi. Responsible for selecting the qualifying competitors, the judges will also evaluate the finalists' virtual drifting and technical prowess to determine who secures the winning title.
Undoubtedly, the Sultanate is revved up and buckled in for an exhilarating day of e-drifting.
For more information, visit http://www.redbull.com/transition-oman
Red Bull Transition is in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE Oman, Oman Automobile Association, Virgin Radio Oman and VOX Cinemas Oman.