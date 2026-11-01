Football fever is taking over the gaming world as Red Bull Wings Cup comes to Jordan for the first time! Held in partnership with Umniah by Beyon and Jordan Ahli Bank, the tournament brings players together through one of the world's most popular football gaming franchises, EA SPORTS FC™ 27.

Bring It On

Designed to bring competitive gaming to a wider audience, Red Bull Wings Cup gives players the opportunity to put their skills, tactics, and football knowledge to the test, turning their passion for the game into a shot at something bigger. With a competition that connects local talent to a global stage, the tournament is set to bring a fresh wave of excitement to Jordan's growing gaming community.

Red Bull Wings Cup Makes Its Debut in Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

See You at the Qualifiers

Red Bull Wings Cup has 2 type of qualifiers:

University Qualifiers (Register Here – Link) will be held at the following campuses:

1st November – SAE

2nd November MEU

3rd November – JU

4th November – AUM

5th November – AAU

8th November – University of Petra

Red Bull Wings Cup Makes Its Debut in Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

Open League Online (Register Here – Link ):

7 November starting 3PM

8 November starting 3PM

From the Field to the Screen

At the heart of the action is EA SPORTS FC™ 27, the latest installment in EA SPORTS' celebrated football gaming franchise. Featuring authentic teams, players, and competitions, the game brings the thrill of the game to the screen, combining tactical decisions, technical skills, and split-second reactions. The latest edition also introduces new ways to play and connect, including The Grounds, a social football experience that brings together casual play and competitive action.

Red Bull Wings Cup Makes Its Debut in Jordan © Red Bull Content Pool

With Red Bull Wings Cup, the competition goes beyond the screen. It's about the rivalries, the clutch moments, the celebrations, and the ambition to rise through the ranks. As Jordan joins this new chapter of the global tournament, local players have an opportunity to showcase their talent and chase their place among the best.

The Original Red Bull Red Bull Energy Drink Learn more

The pitch is virtual, the competition is real, and Jordan is ready to play. Are you?