Red Bull Winning 5 2020 Kicks Off in Maldives

The most anticipated futsal tournament of the country returns for its fifth and biggest edition this February. With even more qualifiers than previous years, this year’s tournament is set to have the first female and expatriate qualifier in Red Bull Winning 5 history, giving even more players an opportunity to showcase their talents on the field.

The 2020 edition will host a total of 26 qualifying rounds; 11 in the Greater Male’ (2 new qualifiers), 14 across the islands and 1 resort. The qualifiers will be held between 16th February and 18th April 2020, with the national finals held on 6th June 2020 at Hulhumale’ Youth Park.

