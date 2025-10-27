“Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown” — Amman’s biggest event of its kind — is back with Amin Atallah! Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s competition!

The Ultimate Fitness Throwdown at 962 Athletics in Amman brings together Jordan’s most passionate athletes, both professionals and enthusiasts, on a single stage to showcase their physical strength, mental resilience, and unyielding spirit of challenge.

This event highlights that fitness is for everyone, while expanding the reach of such competitions in Jordan through an annual platform that gives athletes the opportunity to shine in front of an entirely new audience.

In doing so, the Throwdown continues to cement its place as a vibrant space that unites the fitness community, celebrating human potential and the limitless power of determination.

AUFT: The Return of Jordan’s Fitness Fire © Murad Abaza

Who can register?

AUFT caters to all levels, from seasoned athletes to amateurs eager to push their limits, and you can register from the link:

How can athletes prepare for AUFT?

Athletes gearing up for AUFT should follow a comprehensive training program that builds strength, endurance, agility, and event-specific skills. Proper nutrition, rest, and recovery are equally essential to maximize performance. Joining training camps and learning from experienced coaches can further enhance preparation and readiness for the competition.

Any tips by Amin Attallah?

Excelling at AUFT requires consistent training, goal-oriented focus, and ongoing progress, alongside careful attention to nutrition and recovery.

Where will the 11th Edition of AUFT be held?

The Amman Ultimate Fitness Throwdown will take place on 31st October from 8Am till 6PM at 962 Athletics in Sweifyeh Village.

Are you ready for the challenge? Register here