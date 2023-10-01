Get ready, drift fans because Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait is back after a three-year hiatus! This heart-pounding competition will put those drifting skills to the ultimate test, so mark your calendars, because on October 26 and 27 at 7 pm, Kuwait Motor Town will be the place to be for all you adrenaline junkies.

This tournament isn't for the faint of heart, because to qualify, participants will have to conquer two intense stages of high-octane drifting action.

Scoring the perfect drift

Rev Up Your Engines: Red Bull Car Park Drift Returns to Kuwait © Red Bull

In this competition, every move counts. Competitors must navigate a challenging course while simultaneously avoiding obstacles, while judges will allot points to each participant based on nine critical criteria, and there are a whopping 400 points up for grabs.

A maximum of 120 points will be allocated towards showcasing drifting skills, while the flipper and pendulum challenges will account for up to 60 and 50 points, respectively. In addition, the car's aesthetics and design will make up 40 points, while factors such as tire smoke, car sound, the gate, and spiral tasks will each contribute a maximum of 20 points toward the final score. The ultimate challenge, the tight 'Box,' where drifters must execute a perfect 'doughnut,' will be worth a hefty 50 points.

Staying sharp is key

Drifters must also exercise caution as they will lose points if they hit obstacles, drift in the wrong direction, or spin their car. Should they accumulate three penalties in one round, they will be automatically disqualified.

The drifting greats

The event–which is in partnership with Red Bull MOBILE, Nissan, Acqua Eva, and Kuwait Motor Town–won’t be complete without some big names in the world of drifting. Renowned figures like Red Bull Athletes Brian Capper and Abdo Feghali will be there to witness the action and cheer on the drifters.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the 2023 Red Bull Car Park Drift Kuwait. Registration is now open, so secure your spot and prepare for an unforgettable experience!

To sign up, visit https://www.redbull.com/mea-en/events/red-bull-car-park-drift-kuwait